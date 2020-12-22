CCMH had profit of $13,644 in November

Total gross revenue was above budget by $276,563 and expenses were under budget by just over $80,000 in November at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), according to information presented to the CCMH Board of Trustees on Monday evening.

Total hospital procedures were up just over 10% in November, with inpatient admissions increasing by more than 54% from the same period last year.

The result was a profit of $13,644 for the month of November.

Year-to-date, the hospital’s net profit is a $1,852,847 improvement from budget and $851,647 above last year.

CCMH’s total cash balance in November increased by $209,664.

Days of cash on hand stayed unchanged from October at 214 days.

“We knew we had a busy November but our statistics definitely show it,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.