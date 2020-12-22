CCMH had profit of $13,644 in November

Total gross revenue was above budget by $276,563 and expenses were under budget by just over $80,000 in November at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), according to information presented to the CCMH Board of Trustees on Monday evening.
Total hospital procedures were up just over 10% in November, with inpatient admissions increasing by more than 54% from the same period last year.
The result was a profit of $13,644 for the month of November.
Year-to-date, the hospital’s net profit is a $1,852,847 improvement from budget and $851,647 above last year.
CCMH’s total cash balance in November increased by $209,664.
Days of cash on hand stayed unchanged from October at 214 days.
“We knew we had a busy November but our statistics definitely show it,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.
Total procedures were up by 10 percent for the month, total hospital admission we were up 58 percent and total patient days were up 27 percent, she said.