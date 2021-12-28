CCMH had profit of $17,274 in November

Patient volumes improving

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $17,274 in November, according to information provided by CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck in her written CEO report to the hospital board of trustees at the Monday night meeting.

“After 20 months of navigating the pandemic, patient volumes in many departments are exceeding prepandemic levels,” Muck said.

“November total hospital procedures were up almost 11% from last November.”

Surgical procedures were up by 35%, ER visits were up by 37%, radiology procedures were up by 13%, physical therapy was up by 17%, and medical clinic visits were up by 40%, she reported.

Muck said November gross revenue was slightly below budget and contractual adjustments were higher. Expenses were under budget by $256,388.

“Year-to-date net profit is $362,135, which is $551,871 better than budget and an improvement of $98,532 from last year,” she said.