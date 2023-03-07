The Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees voted on February 27 to keep the hospital’s tax levy rate the same for the next fiscal year.

The trustees had already voted on January 30 to keep the levy at $1.56739 per $1,000 of taxable property, which is where it is set for the current fiscal year.

Recent actions by the Iowa Legislature complicated the process.

Iowa Senate File 181, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on February 20, fixed an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave more property tax funds than intended to local government entities.

Since legislation was enacted in 2013, multi-residential property taxes have declined incrementally to match residential property tax rates.

The multi-residential property category was eliminated in 2021, but the tax rate for the combined property categories was set higher than it would have been if the property categories had remained separate.

Local governments were basing their budgets for the coming fiscal year on projected tax receipts that were too high because they were based on the law before it was changed on February 20.

Trustee Tom Gustafson asked CCMH CFO Rachel Melby to explain the situation.

Melby said the new law did have an impact on total county property tax valuations.

“It had a bigger impact on cities, counties that are fully tax funded, where as we are only 5% tax funded,” she said. “The overall taxable valuations and all the property values in Crawford County decreased about $8 million.”

She later noted to the Bulletin-Review that the Department of Management’s updated valuations show a larger decrease of $8,951,974.

Melby told the trustees that the Iowa Department of Management sent CCMH a notice stating that if the hospital had already proposed a budget and published it (which took place in February), that budget could be certified and published.

The state would then adjust the published levy rate upward so that the projected tax dollars received by CCMH would remain the same.

Melby noted that the impact to the rate would be about one penny.

She said the other option offered by the state was to vote to leave the levy rate the same, which would reduce tax receipts to CCMH by about $14,000.

“You could vote to leave the rate the exact same — it would just require us to do a few additional steps on the back end,” Melby said.

Under that scenario, the budget would have to be resubmitted to the state and CCMH Trustees Chairman Jay Mendlik and Vice Chairman/Secretary Sid Leise would have to sign off.

Neither course of action would require another public hearing nor publishing of budget information, she said.

Melby noted that the effect on CCMH was small, but for cities and counties it could mean a change of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“That came directly from the State of Iowa Department of Management because they realized what impact this had on a lot of entities at the very last minute…,” she said.

The trustees had a brief discussion of what the different levy rates would bring in.

“Our original intent was to keep the rate the same when we originally discussed this,” Mendlik said. “I would be in favor of that.”