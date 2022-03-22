CCMH makes schedule adjustments to deal with ambulance staff shortfalls

County volunteer drought discussed

Representatives of Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on March 15 to provide details of how the hospital plans to deal with staffing shortages in the CCMH ambulance service.

CCMH has had problems providing a fully-staffed second call ambulance.

Attending the meeting were CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck, Board of Trustees Chairman Jay Mendlik, and Chief Nursing Officer Jason Franklin.

A variety of other individuals with an interest in county ambulance services also attended the meeting.

The discussion lasted more than 30 minutes; the following is edited and condensed.

Muck said CCMH will deal with the staffing issues by rearranging schedules to prioritize second call/transfer crew hours for when 911 calls are most likely to be received.

She provided several documents detailing when 911 calls are received.

For any day, 911 calls start increasing at 6 a.m. and peak between 3 and 8 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday is the busiest period.

The need for a transfer to another hospital by ambulance is low during the overnight but spikes at 6 a.m. because early morning transfers are held until a fresh crew comes on at 6 a.m., Muck said.

The need for transfer rises during the morning and slows down after 9 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday is the busiest part of the week for transfers; Wednesday is the busiest day.

Muck noted that 911 calls and transfers overlap significantly in the schedule.

CCMH leadership met recently to discuss how to provide more-consistent second call coverage with current staffing, she said.

“Looking at that data, it made the most sense for our transfers and 911 (crews) to do 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” she said.

With current staffing, the second call ambulance will have close to full coverage for that period.

The staff schedules will be revised from 24-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts for the on-call crews.

“Right now, we have a pretty competitive offer about taking extra calls … and we’ve had pretty good luck filling some of those call shifts, so we’re hopeful with the 12-hour shifts we’ll get more people to cover those extra calls,” Muck said.

The hospital will continue to work toward full staffing, she said.

CCMH has raised EMS salaries by 20%, but can’t compete for employees who choose to go outside the medical field for higher salaries, Muck said.

She provided an overview of county ambulance services and how often they are utilized.

Ambulances from Manilla, Dow City and CCMH make up the county’s three 911 transport crews, she said.

She pointed out that 911 calls for the Manilla and Dow City ambulances increased from .9 calls per week in 2020 (for each service) to 1.4 calls per week for Manilla and 1.25 calls per week for Dow City so far in 2022.

The information she provided also showed that the CCMH ambulance service has responded to 17 calls per week so far in 2022, which is down from 21 calls per week in 2020.

Manilla and Dow City provided mutual aid (an assist when both CCMH ambulances were out, or a second call crew was not available) once in 2020 and eight times in 2021, Muck said. She added that she was unsure if the 2020 number was accurate.

The Dow City ambulance once had to respond to a call in Kiron when two 911 calls came in at the same time, and Dow City was called to Denison three times during January.

Muck said she understood the concerns the other county ambulance services have about the lack of a second call ambulance at CCMH.

She said the hospital will continue to recruit ambulance personnel and work on retention strategies for current employees.

For times when a full crew is not available, some hospital nurses can fill in for transfers, she said.

“The physician sets the level of care – either basic life support in the back with an EMT or advanced life with a paramedic or a nurse – it would be patient dependent,” Franklin said.

Many times during the discussion, individuals noted that fire/EMT volunteer numbers have been declining significantly in recent years.

Denison City Council member John Granzen, a firefighter, said no new volunteers signed up with the Denison Fire Department this year.

Chairman Kyle Schultz, also a firefighter, said Charter Oak is down to eight participating firefighters.

Muck noted that CCMH has paid for class fees for students who take EMT courses – and Western Iowa Tech Community College recently offered an EMT course.

She said the overall community needs to come together to find ways for individuals to take such classes free of charge, which will help encourage more people to volunteer.

“I think we need to look at more opportunities for sponsorships of people going to school because expecting people to spend $1,500 to be a volunteer, and not get paid, is kind of unreasonable,” Muck said.

She said Kiron has added an EMT and could now become a 911 transport provider, which would provide more flexibility for the other ambulance services, she said.

The community will need a newer ambulance; Kiron’s current ambulance is a used unit given to the town by CCMH.

The Kiron ambulance has reliability issues with its motor, according to Dow City-Arion Fire Chief Joe Gorden.

Muck asked the group for ideas about how Kiron could pay for a new ambulance.

Dow City is purchasing a new ambulance; Kiron has asked about purchasing the old Dow City ambulance, which would save money for Kiron because it would include the vehicle’s current power load system, Gorden said.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said sheriff’s deputies in Linn County receive paramedic training; he asked if that could be part of a solution for the volunteer problem.

Gorden said a problem with that idea is that a paramedic deputy would have to leave the scene of an accident with an ambulance when dealing with services such as the Dow City and Manilla ambulance services, which operate at the EMT level.

“Because, by state statue, we cannot lower the standard of care,” he said

Schultz said the county needs to seek out sponsors and help find “whatever resources we can to help fill these voids.”