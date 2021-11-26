CCMH moves forward on vaccine mandate; December 5 deadline approaches

Exemptions forms had been filtering in to her, with several arriving on Monday, she said.

“All these are coming to me because, vaccination or not, it is still protected health information,” she said.

The information on the religious exemption request forms is de-identified and then sent to two of a group of four for review.

“Two will review one exemption. They’re being trained on the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) guidelines; Title VII guidelines and what our attorneys have told us regarding the religious exemption,” Rasmussen said.

She said the reviews have to be fair and consistent, and the reviewers won’t know who they are reviewing.

Rasmussen said individuals who are granted religious or medical exemptions have to be given reasonable accommodations, such as working behind glass or wearing a mask.

Employees had until Wednesday to turn in the exemption for consideration or risk having it not reviewed before the beginning of the mandate on December 5.