CCMH moves forward on vaccine mandate; December 5 deadline approaches

Heather Rasmussen, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) executive director of care integration, on Monday evening spoke with the hospital board of trustees about how CCMH is dealing with the vaccine mandate required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
The following is an edited and condensed account of the discussion.
Rasmussen said the CMS mandate for healthcare workers is in effect and has more stringent requirements than the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate, which has been put on hold following a court stay.
“If we don’t comply, we’re at risk of losing our Medicare and Medicaid funding in addition to being fined every day that we are not compliant,” Rasmussen said.
CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck shared with the trustees the hospital’s policy, which includes an application for a religious exemption from being vaccinated for COVID-19.
Employees who are given a religious or medical exemption would not be required to be vaccinated.
“A medical exemption would have to come from a licensed provider that they have a contraindication to the COVID vaccine,” Rasmussen said. “Another contraindication is if they had monoclonal antibodies, they … shouldn’t receive the COVID vaccine within 90 days.”
Exemptions forms had been filtering in to her, with several arriving on Monday, she said.
“All these are coming to me because, vaccination or not, it is still protected health information,” she said.
The information on the religious exemption request forms is de-identified and then sent to two of a group of four for review.
“Two will review one exemption. They’re being trained on the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) guidelines; Title VII guidelines and what our attorneys have told us regarding the religious exemption,” Rasmussen said.
She said the reviews have to be fair and consistent, and the reviewers won’t know who they are reviewing.
Rasmussen said individuals who are granted religious or medical exemptions have to be given reasonable accommodations, such as working behind glass or wearing a mask.
Employees had until Wednesday to turn in the exemption for consideration or risk having it not reviewed before the beginning of the mandate on December 5.
“With the mandate, (they) either have religious or medical exemption by December 5 or their first shot of a two-dose series or one dose series,” she said. “If they do not have any of it by December 5, on December 6 they get placed on unpaid administrative leave.”
The employee would have to get a religious or medical exemption or begin the vaccination process at that point.
If the employee gets a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, they would have to wait an additional two weeks to return to work; if starting a two-dose vaccine, the employee would have to wait six weeks to return to work.
Rasmussen said that, as of Monday, 46 CCMH employees had not received a first dose of vaccine; two had recently received a first dose.
Trustee Tom Gustafson asked if an appeal process exists if an employee is not granted an exemption.
“That’s it,” Rasmussen said. “If both reviewers align, they both say grant or not grant, we go with whatever they say. If one reviewer says grant and the other says don’t grant, then a third person will review it and that will be the decision.”
She said the process had been discussed extensively with CCMH attorneys.
Board of Trustees Chairman Jay Mendlik asked if CCMH has a plan B to make sure nurses are not lost because of the mandate.
Plan A is to make sure CCMH keeps its Medicare funding, Muck said.
“It keeps our hospital open,” she said.
Rasmussen said some employees were not clear about how far the mandate reaches.
“When people come talk to me, they start off with, ‘Well, I’m just going to go work somewhere else,’” she said. “And then I say, ‘This is healthcare – it’s not just CCMH – its healthcare – you’re not going to go anywhere else without these same rules.’ I don’t think that they realized that, and I think that’s what prompted a couple to start the vaccine series.”
“The governor says they can collect unemployment,” said Trustee Sid Leise.
“This will be a voluntary termination ... it’s all voluntary,” Rasmussen said. “We’re not firing anybody for it. We’re putting them on unpaid administrative leave.”
“I feel like this is a litigation nightmare, from the state all the way down to us,” Mendlik said.
Muck said the litigation issue was why CCMH had contacted attorneys about the mandate.
She said her plan B is to find middle ground and work something out.
Mendlik asked Muck and Rasmussen to keep the trustees informed of how the situation plays out.