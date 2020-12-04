CCMH positivity rate continues to climb

She also met with the hospital’s providers to discuss the new guidelines.

Rasmussen said she is concerned about some of the reports and conversations she has heard concerning mask use.

“I think people have the misconception that those of us that are for masks think that masks stop the spread,” she said.

“Nobody has ever said that. It’s all about slowing down and mitigating the spread.”

People who are asymptomatic – infected, but not showing signs – can still spread the coronavirus; if those individuals wear masks, the spread will be reduced.

“I think we want to continue to emphasize to people to wear a facemask when they’re out in public; wear a facemask, socially distance, make sure you wash or sanitize your hands, cover your cough,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development. “If you’re sick, stay home.”

He said he is concerned about people who receive a COVID-positive diagnosis, are told to quarantine, but first go shopping.

“So you’re COVID-positive and now you’re in a place with a lot of other people; the potential for spread is there,” Luensmann said.