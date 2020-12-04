CCMH positivity rate continues to climb

On November 23, the COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 20.7. Two days later, the rate had jumped to 21.1 percent.
On Tuesday of this week, the November positivity rate was 22.2 percent, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
As of Wednesday, the positivity rate was 22.5 percent.
The two-week positivity rate for CCMH is 22 percent, she said.
“Our respiratory clinic is still busy,” Rasmussen said.
CCMH has not needed to double book the sick clinic this week – as has been needed in recent weeks.
“I think maybe this is the calm before the storm after Thanksgiving,” Rasmussen said.
Next week will be two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday, which is the period when more infections may show up because of gatherings with family and friends.
Rasmussen said she spends much of her workday reporting CCMH COVID tests to the state and keeping an eye on guidelines.
She spoke on Thursday with Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran about new CDC quarantine guidelines, which have been reduced from 14 days to 10 or seven days, depending on an individual’s test results and symptoms.
She also met with the hospital’s providers to discuss the new guidelines.
Rasmussen said she is concerned about some of the reports and conversations she has heard concerning mask use.
“I think people have the misconception that those of us that are for masks think that masks stop the spread,” she said.
“Nobody has ever said that. It’s all about slowing down and mitigating the spread.”
People who are asymptomatic – infected, but not showing signs – can still spread the coronavirus; if those individuals wear masks, the spread will be reduced.
“I think we want to continue to emphasize to people to wear a facemask when they’re out in public; wear a facemask, socially distance, make sure you wash or sanitize your hands, cover your cough,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development. “If you’re sick, stay home.”
He said he is concerned about people who receive a COVID-positive diagnosis, are told to quarantine, but first go shopping.
“So you’re COVID-positive and now you’re in a place with a lot of other people; the potential for spread is there,” Luensmann said.
Rather than going to the grocery store, individuals diagnosed with COVID should go home and find another family member or friend to go to the store for them, he said.
“It’s important for people to understand - just because you don’t have many or any symptoms - if you’re COVID-positive, you should be doing your very best to not to put anybody else at risk, because you can spread it even if you don’t have symptoms.”