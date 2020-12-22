CCMH receives 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; shipment may be spoiled due to temperature issue

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) received a shipment of 200 doses of vaccine on Monday but the hospital may not be able to use the shipment, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

Rasmussen explained the situation during her COVID-19 update for the CCMH Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening.

“There is an alert that came with the box for shipping temperature,” she said. “We engaged that tag alert; it came back that we should reject it and we should call Moderna.”

Moderna told CCMH to quarantine the doses and wait for further instructions, Rasmussen said.

She said she talked to McKesson, which is the company in charge of distributing the vaccine.

That company asked about the tag that gave the alert and asked additional questions.

“When I called Moderna, they said I wasn’t the first phone call related to that (the shipping temperature) today,” Rasmussen said.

“So we’re patiently waiting for them to call.”

The Moderna vaccine does not need to be “ultra-frozen” and CCMH is equipped to handle the vaccine, she said.