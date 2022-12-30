CCMH receives perfect mammography quality inspection

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) recently received a ‘no deficiencies’ report for the Mammography Quality Standards Acts (MQSA) Inspection in its mammography department.

The MQSA inspection is completed annually by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), on behalf of the FDA (The Food and Drug Administration). The MQSA became law on October 27, 1992, to establish minimum standards to ensure that all women have access to quality mammography services.

“The mammography survey entails a comprehensive review of the CCMH policies, procedures, quality control, and quality assurance,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck. “The inspection is used to enforce strict accreditation, certification, and inspection of equipment and personnel at mammography facilities, such as our own.”