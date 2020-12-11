CCMH remains busy with COVID

The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 21.5% as of Wednesday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
That rate is down from a positivity rate of 22% a week earlier.
The positivity rate for December is 15.9%, but Rasmussen said that number will likely go up as we go farther into December.
The CCMH respiratory clinic hasn’t been as busy this week, but admissions are up.
“We have four patients now in our COVID unit, which is up from last week,” she said.
Rasmussen noted that the trend at CCMH is not the same as the trend Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke of on Wednesday when she said Iowa hospital statistics are getting better.
“We are getting busier,” Rasmussen said.
She said the CCMH positivity rate is lower now than it was in November, but she’s not confident the rate will remain lower
“I don’t want people to read too much into that because we had Thanksgiving in there,” Rasmussen said.
She said the CCMH staff has been taking the work in stride.
“I’m kind of speechless when it comes to talking about the staff because they have been absolutely phenomenal,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
The hospital is waiting on the state for information about when and how much vaccine will be available.
Rasmussen said she talked to Public Health Director Kim Fineran this week about the vaccine situation.
“We’re waiting to hear what’s going to happen with that,” she said.
Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, said CCMH had not yet received any details of a program that would potentially provide contract nurses to hospitals.
Gov. Reynolds announced the program on Wednesday.
“It will probably be a week or two before we find out what she has in mind and how we might fit into that,” Luensmann said.
The program could be useful to CCMH, depending on what happens over the next few weeks, he said.
“We’re in between the holidays and, as Heather indicated, we’re just a couple of weeks out from Thanksgiving,” Luensmann said. “We don’t want anyone to be complacent about this, even though the numbers appear to have gone down. There’s no way of knowing how this will play out once we get to Christmas.”
He said the overall death rate from COVID-19 has gone up over the last several weeks.
“If there’s a need for contract nurses, I’m sure we’ll pursue that when the time comes,” Luensmann said.
CCMH needs people in the community to remain vigilant, he said.
“We’re not asking them to do anything that’s really all that complicated or hard,” Luensmann said. “When you’re among other people, wear a mask. Wash your hands as much as you can and socially distance while you’re in public. These are not things that are difficult to do. We just ask people to do those things for two reasons: one - for their own safety, and two - for the safety of those around them.”
“We all have a personal responsibility in a pandemic,” Rasmussen said.