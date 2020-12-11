CCMH remains busy with COVID

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hospital is waiting on the state for information about when and how much vaccine will be available.

Rasmussen said she talked to Public Health Director Kim Fineran this week about the vaccine situation.

“We’re waiting to hear what’s going to happen with that,” she said.

Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, said CCMH had not yet received any details of a program that would potentially provide contract nurses to hospitals.

Gov. Reynolds announced the program on Wednesday.

“It will probably be a week or two before we find out what she has in mind and how we might fit into that,” Luensmann said.

The program could be useful to CCMH, depending on what happens over the next few weeks, he said.

“We’re in between the holidays and, as Heather indicated, we’re just a couple of weeks out from Thanksgiving,” Luensmann said. “We don’t want anyone to be complacent about this, even though the numbers appear to have gone down. There’s no way of knowing how this will play out once we get to Christmas.”

He said the overall death rate from COVID-19 has gone up over the last several weeks.