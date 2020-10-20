CCMH remains busy with COVID

The COVID-19 positivity rate was 18.4 percent for testing conducted at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) from October 1 through October 15, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
That is up from a positivity rate of 15.5 percent during the same period in September.
“We continue to see an increase in COVID cases,” she noted.
The hospital’s overall positivity rate from the beginning of the pandemic to October 15 was 18.2 percent.
“We’re still seeing this COVID surge and people still need to be mindful,” Rasmussen said.
The CCMH sick clinics continue to be full or close to full, and the ER continues to be busy, said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.
The hospital is seeing sicker patients and the sick patients are sicker for a longer period of time, she said.
“Right now, when we have a COVID critical patient, it’s not as easy to get a transfer done as it has been in the past,” Muck said.
CCMH is capable of taking care of very sick patients but larger hospitals have more resources, she noted.
“But they (larger hospitals) are getting full, and if we’re not careful and we don’t start taking this more seriously, we could get to the point where all the hospitals are full,” she said.
Although some people continue to say COVID-19 is like the flu, Muck said it is not.
“We’re way busier than we ever were (with the flu),” she said. “We run the risk of becoming overwhelmed.”
CCMH is managing, at present, but that could change.
“We don’t want to see it get to the point where everybody’s system is overwhelmed and patients die because there are not enough people to take care of them - or not enough space,” Muck said.
Hospitals all around the region, CCMH included, are down staff members because of COVID-19 infections, she said.
“Hospitals and nursing homes don’t have as much staff to take care of patients as they had in the past,” she said.
“It’s not how many beds we have available – it’s how many staffed beds we have available. If we’re a 25-bed critical access hospital, but I have two nurses out with COVID, that really takes down the capacity of how many patients you can take.”
The CCMH employees who were infected by the virus didn’t contract it at the hospital, she noted.
Most of the infections among staff members at hospitals and nursing homes are coming from community spread – not from the workplace, she said.
One hospital in the region has stopped doing elective surgeries that require overnight stays and another is sending all surgeries to be performed at smaller hospitals, she said.
“It’s mainly because they don’t have enough nursing staff to take care of patients,” Muck said.
Understaffing is an issue in large and small hospitals.
“That’s why we’re begging people to please be as careful as possible,” she said. “Wear your mask; social distance; stay home if you’re sick; if you get a test, wait until you get the results back before you’re out and about; quarantine until you get your test results back; and wash your hands. We need our people to be able to take care of patients. If everybody out there is getting sick, there won’t be enough (staff members).”
“All of us bear a personal responsibility for making certain that we don’t have community spread,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of Marketing and Development.
“When you’re invited to a wedding reception, or if there is a funeral dinner you want to go to, you really have to think about how is this going to impact not just myself, but my family and the other people that I come in contact with. There are times when it makes more sense to not attend some of those things instead of attend. I realize that is probably not something that anybody wants to hear, but if we want to stem the tide of these infections we’re going to have to start making some of those personal decisions; take some personal responsibility on ourselves to make sure community spread doesn’t happen.”
“I know we’re sick of it – we’re all totally sick of it – but now is the most important time,” Muck said. “We were all gung ho in March and April. Everybody was amazing and they rallied, but now we’re sick of it and I get it. But this is the time when we need to be serious about it.”