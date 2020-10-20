CCMH remains busy with COVID

One hospital in the region has stopped doing elective surgeries that require overnight stays and another is sending all surgeries to be performed at smaller hospitals, she said.

“It’s mainly because they don’t have enough nursing staff to take care of patients,” Muck said.

Understaffing is an issue in large and small hospitals.

“That’s why we’re begging people to please be as careful as possible,” she said. “Wear your mask; social distance; stay home if you’re sick; if you get a test, wait until you get the results back before you’re out and about; quarantine until you get your test results back; and wash your hands. We need our people to be able to take care of patients. If everybody out there is getting sick, there won’t be enough (staff members).”

“All of us bear a personal responsibility for making certain that we don’t have community spread,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of Marketing and Development.