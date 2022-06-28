CCMH reports $14,692 profit in May

Cash remains steady

CCMH had budgeted a loss of $55,094 but produced a profit of $14,692, according to the CCMH finance committee report.

The following information is from that report.

Total hospital procedures were up by 1.58% compared to May 2021; overall volumes were up by 8% over April 2022.

Surgeries were up by 23%, radiology procedures were up by nearly 7% and clinic visits were up 31% over May 2021.

Total hospital procedures were up 9.41% year-to-date compared to a year ago.

Gross patient revenue exceeded the budgeted amount by more than $300,000, but contractual adjustments are on the rise and were almost 43% of revenue for the month.

Expenses were over budget by $172,275, predominately due to the cost of contract labor.

CCMH had total cash balances of $21,737,120 at the end of May, which was a decrease of only $1,110 from the end of April.

CCMH had 226 days of cash on hand at the end of May, which was unchanged from April.

The hospital’s target for days of cash on hand is 180 days.

Year-to-date, cash is up by $2.8 million; a little over $1 million of the cash increase is from phase 4 of provider relief funds.

The report noted that CCMH normally budgets and spends about $1 million each year for capital equipment; due to supply chain issues and manufacturing delays, CCMH has spent only about $500,000 of the current fiscal year’s budget.

In her report to the board of trustees, CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck noted that medical clinic visits in May were up 15% from the same time in 2019, prior to the pandemic.