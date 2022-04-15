CCMH respiratory therapist shares experience with WITCC nursing students

Students in Angela Kastner’s Nursing IV class at the Denison campus of Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) are in the last six weeks of the nursing program at the school.

“This is the last semester (at WITCC) that these students have before they can become an RN,” Kastner said.

The college’s list of strategic initiatives includes establishing community partnerships, she said.

With that in mind, she invited Patrick Stevens, director of cardiopulmonary and respiratory therapy at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) to talk to her students about chest tubes and ventilators on Wednesday.

Stevens previously worked as director of the respiratory therapy department at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.

“I’ve worked pretty much every aspect of respiratory care, except pediatrics,” Stevens told the students.

He is also an emergency medical technician (EMT) and is a medical examiner investigator for Crawford County.

Stevens has been a respiratory therapist since 1982.

“I have a few years under my belt,” he said.

Stevens provided an extensive presentation about the Pleur-evac device, which is used with chest tubes to drain air or fluids from within the pleural cavity of the chest.

He also talked about mechanical ventilation of patients and the use of a maskless high-oxygen ventilation system called Vapotherm.

Kastner said the students get value from hearing from individuals with real-life experience.

CCMH also offers tutoring for WITCC students, she said.

Kastner also teaches Nursing III; Nursing III and Nursing IV make up the second year of the WITCC nursing program.

The first year of the nursing program (Nursing I and Nursing II) is a practical nursing program, she said.

Nursing IV students do a variety of classroom and lab work; through preceptorship, they also take part in on-the-job training at a clinical site working with a licensed nurse.

Kastner has been teaching full time at WITCC for seven years.

She has been a nurse for nearly 23 years in a variety of settings, including CCMH, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health, and as a school nurse at Odebolt–Arthur–Battle Creek–Ida Grove Community School District.

Kastner said she has found her place in nursing as an instructor at WITCC.

Nine students will complete the class this spring.

For a variety of reasons, the coronavirus pandemic depressed the numbers in the class somewhat this time around, she said.

Nursing III and IV are fairly demanding of students’ time and abilities – but the outlook is good for the students who complete the nursing program.

“We encourage them to start someplace to further develop their skills before they would go into a specialty; they don’t have a lot of experience in the different specialties, so sometimes they get their feet wet in different areas and then find out where they feel they truly belong,” Kastner said.

“There is a nursing shortage nationwide, so the sky’s the limit.”

She said individuals interested in the nursing program may contact her through the Denison WITCC campus at 712-263-3419.