CCMH seeks USDA financing for improvements

Crawford County Memorial Hospital

The Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees on Monday evening approved a resolution authorizing CCMH administration to apply for financial assistance from USDA Rural Development for capital improvement projects at the hospital.

If approved, the USDA funds would be used for “additions to and renovation of the existing hospital facility, including without limitation a new centralized patient registration area and expansion of and improvements to the rural health clinic and the physical therapy department,” according to the printed announcement about the public hearing on the matter.

CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck said the public hearing was a required part of the process for applying for a USDA loan.

Muck said the improvement project would be dependent on what loans the hospital can get.

“We’re looking at grant opportunities, as well,” she said.

“This is the final step in the application,” said CCMH CFO Rachel Melby.

Four or five more public hearings and motions will take place if the process goes forward, she said.

