CCMH sees rising COVID numbers again

CCMH is still in good shape to handle local cases, but that situation can change very quickly, she said.

“We want to be able to have the staff and the beds available to take care of our community members, but we need everybody’s help for that,” she said.

Rasmussen said that the public needs to be aware that not everyone with COVID-19 will have the same – or any – symptoms.

“Some have a fever and some don’t,” she said. “Fever is not a definitive sign of COVID. We’re seeing stuffy noses, sore throats, body aches. I’ve heard from a lot of people that when they had it they ached all over. Chest congestion, burning eyes; there are a lot of other symptoms besides fever.”

She noted that infected individuals who show no symptoms – those who are asymptomatic – can still infect others with the virus.

“That’s why we all need to be wearing our masks,” Rasmussen said. “You can be asymptomatic, feel absolutely fine, and still be positive for COVID and infecting other people if you’re not wearing a mask.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends wearing cloth masks in public because the mask can capture virus-carrying respiratory droplets from infected individuals.