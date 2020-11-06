CCMH sees rising COVID numbers again

On Thursday, a day that saw more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases reported nationally, and more than 4,500 new cases reported in Iowa, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) reported that the local trend is very much in line with what is happening elsewhere.
“We are definitely going up,” said Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration. “Our two-week (COVID-19) positivity rate at CCMH is 19.9 percent.”
The two-week rate one week ago was 16.4 percent.
“Currently, I’m reporting more positives than negatives,” Rasmussen said.
For part of one day last weekend, CCMH had no patients in the hospital’s COVID unit, but that quickly changed, according to CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.
As of Thursday, CCMH had four patients in the COVID unit.
“We were able to close our COVID unit for part of a day,” Muck said. “We just had a sprinkling of one or two and now we’re up to four in a matter of a day.”
The same situation is occurring in hospitals around the region.
“I received an email from an Omaha hospital that said that they’re near capacity and asked if we’re willing to take any non-critical COVID patients, or any non-critical patients, so they can relieve their system and can take care of more of the critical patients,” Muck said.
“When the main place we refer our patients to is at or near capacity, that’s not good.”
Muck said all the ICU beds at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs were full as of Thursday morning.
“They only have normal med unit patient beds open – and not that many,” she said.
Hospitals in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Sioux City and Sioux Falls are having similar ICU bed shortages, she said.
“When we truly do need that ICU upper-level care, the possibility of being transferred now is a lot lower,” Muck said.
“It’s not about how many beds are open, it’s how many staffed beds. A lot of places have a lot of sick staff members, which limits our ability to take care of patients.”
Hospitals around the whole region may get to the place where there are not enough people to take care of the patients.
“That’s scary to me,” Muck said.
The public needs to take the pandemic much more seriously, she said.
“Now is the time when we buckle down, we social distance and we wear a mask,” Muck said. “We need to do a much better job than we’re doing because there is way too much community spread going on now.”
CCMH is still in good shape to handle local cases, but that situation can change very quickly, she said.
“We want to be able to have the staff and the beds available to take care of our community members, but we need everybody’s help for that,” she said.
Rasmussen said that the public needs to be aware that not everyone with COVID-19 will have the same – or any – symptoms.
“Some have a fever and some don’t,” she said. “Fever is not a definitive sign of COVID. We’re seeing stuffy noses, sore throats, body aches. I’ve heard from a lot of people that when they had it they ached all over. Chest congestion, burning eyes; there are a lot of other symptoms besides fever.”
She noted that infected individuals who show no symptoms – those who are asymptomatic – can still infect others with the virus.
“That’s why we all need to be wearing our masks,” Rasmussen said. “You can be asymptomatic, feel absolutely fine, and still be positive for COVID and infecting other people if you’re not wearing a mask.”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends wearing cloth masks in public because the mask can capture virus-carrying respiratory droplets from infected individuals.
Even though younger individuals are less-susceptible to the worst effects of COVID-19, Muck said higher community spread puts older individuals and those with additional health conditions at risk.
Everyone needs to wear a mask in public, she said.
She said the arrival of fall is likely part of the reason for the acceleration in the number of positive cases.
“Everything is starting to be indoors,” she said. “There are a lot of people sick of social distancing and there have been a lot more receptions, parties and those kinds of things. We’re seeing the effects of that.”
She said she sees no sign that the current wave is about to subside.
“Last week it was starting to look a little better, but it did nothing but escalate this week,” Muck said. “I don’t see it changing, so take care of yourselves and your fellow community members.”
“I know people are fatigued; they’re tired and they’re sick of it, but letting your guard down and not wearing masks isn’t going to help,” Rasmussen said. “Even if we’re sick of it and tired of it, let’s do what we can now to help slow it down.”