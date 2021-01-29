CCMH sets hearing for reduction in levy rate

Melby noted that some public entities don’t operate an ambulance service.

During the discussion on the rate, chairman Jay Mendlik initially suggested keeping the rate the same, but said he could be swayed either way.

He raised concerns about getting through the next few months, getting a vaccine in place for the pandemic and bringing patients back to the hospital.

Trustee Greg Kehl said he preferred to reduce the rate.

“I’ve seen some businesses close in the area,” Kehl said. “I know people that are hurting financially. Maybe the hospital could do their part and keep the dollar amount the same and not increase it.”

Tom Gustafson agreed with Kehl.

He noted that an increase in property valuation does not have anything to do with the property owner’s ability to pay the taxes.

Gustafson said he believes the hospital is well-managed and he was willing to gamble on reducing the levy rate.

He said it would be a gesture that would be well received.

Kehl said the goal of every CCMH Finance Committee member is to eventually reduce the tax asking to zero.