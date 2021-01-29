CCMH sets hearing for reduction in levy rate

The Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees on Monday evening set the time and date for a hearing on the hospital’s tax levy rate.
The hearing will take place at 4 p.m. on February 22 at the beginning of the next board of trustees meeting.
After a lengthy discussion, the trustees voted 7-0 to reduce the tax levy rate from the current $1.74461 per $1,000 of taxable property to a rate of $1.69872 per $1,000.
The lower rate would result in CCMH collecting the same dollar amount from taxes in the next fiscal year as were collected this year because property valuations have increased in Crawford County this year.
CCMH CFO Rachel Melby explained in the meeting that CCMH levies for funds to help pay for the ambulance service and for the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System (IPERS).
Even with approximately $316,000 in tax proceeds levied for the ambulance service, the service still loses about $200,000 per year, she said.
IPERS typically costs the hospital about $2 million per year.
As a public entity, CCMH must participate in IPERS, which Melby noted has been the rationale in the past for levying for funds to pay for it.
“In years past, the board’s stance has been that we levy for IPERs and ambulance expense because those are extraordinary expenses that most private hospitals don’t have,” she said.
Melby noted that some public entities don’t operate an ambulance service.
During the discussion on the rate, chairman Jay Mendlik initially suggested keeping the rate the same, but said he could be swayed either way.
He raised concerns about getting through the next few months, getting a vaccine in place for the pandemic and bringing patients back to the hospital.
Trustee Greg Kehl said he preferred to reduce the rate.
“I’ve seen some businesses close in the area,” Kehl said. “I know people that are hurting financially. Maybe the hospital could do their part and keep the dollar amount the same and not increase it.”
Tom Gustafson agreed with Kehl.
He noted that an increase in property valuation does not have anything to do with the property owner’s ability to pay the taxes.
Gustafson said he believes the hospital is well-managed and he was willing to gamble on reducing the levy rate.
He said it would be a gesture that would be well received.
Kehl said the goal of every CCMH Finance Committee member is to eventually reduce the tax asking to zero.
“Erin (CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck) and Rachel (Melby) have shown we can make a profit at this hospital month after month,” Kehl said. “If that continues, hopefully that (zero tax asking) will be the goal.”
Trustee David Reisz said he would also prefer to lower the rate.
“People are struggling right now; businesses are struggling,” Reisz said.
Mendlik said he agreed, but noted that CCMH will be dealing with about $1.6 million in write-offs during this fiscal year.
“I don’t want to find ourselves in a situation where we have to hike it a tremendous amount,” he said.
Trustee Sid Leise said he also would prefer the rate reduction.
Muck said that CCMH can’t turn people away from the emergency room even if they can’t pay. She noted that the hospital’s goal is to not be reliant on tax funds.
“We’ll get there,” she said.
“I think you and Rachel should take it as a vote of confidence,” Kehl said. “We’ve seen what you can do.”
“Good work has good results - and that’s what we’re seeing with leadership,” Gustafson said.
Trustee Amy Schultz said COVID has hit people hard in the community and indicated her support for the rate reduction.
“There are people out there that are hurting,” she said.
The final vote was unanimous.
Among other business earlier in the meeting, Melby reported that CCMH had finalized refinancing approximately $7 million in bonds related to the construction of the hospital.
The refinancing will save CCMH about $40,000 in interest expense during the current fiscal year, and about $100,000 per year in the future, she said.