CCMH staff deals with long hours as pandemic continues

At the Monday evening Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees meeting, Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration, told the trustees that the November COVID-19 positive case rate was 20.7.
That was down slightly from a positivity rate of 20.9 last week.
By Wednesday of this week, the rate had jumped up to 21.1 percent.
“That’s not a great sign,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.
“When it starts to trend down, you kind of hang on and wait for it to go back up,” Rasmussen said.
The respiratory clinic at the hospital continues to be busy, she said.
The CCMH COVID unit had one patient as of Wednesday.
“That’s looking a little bit better today, but that’s going to be short lived,” Muck said. “I can almost guarantee it.”
She said CCMH is not having staff shortages at present.
“We have people that are stepping up and covering,” she said.
Staff members are working longer hours, extra shifts and more days because 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 1.
“That does cut into your staffing because they’re out for at least 10 days - and we all know it can definitely be longer than that,” Muck said. “Right now everyone is rallying and covering for each other and doing a great job.”
She said she stresses to staff members the need to be as careful as possible when out in the community because that is where the spread of the coronavirus is taking place.
“There’s more clinical staff out right now than non-clinical,” Muck said.
Even with the challenges, CCMH remains well-staffed to deal with COVID and non-COVID illnesses, she said.
Morale at CCMH depends on the day, she said.
“Some days are extremely hard. Everybody gets tired when you have five days in a row and you’re just swamped,” Muck said. “They’re like the public; they’re sick of COVID. Everybody’s sick of it.”
Staff members keep doing the job, she said.
“They’re here to help our community and they come every day and they do it,” Muck said.
“But you get five hard days in a row and they’re tired.”
Muck said she had toured the hospital on Wednesday and spirits were high.
“I don’t know if they’re just excited to have the holiday,” she said. “Everybody’s in a great place today.”
The sick clinic remains double-booked and additional providers are brought in as needed, Muck said.
A continuing concern is that intensive care units remain full in other hospitals in the region.
Transfers take place when a patient needs a higher level of service than CCMH is able to provide.
“A lot of that is for intensive care – and there are just no ICU beds to be found,” Muck said.
Some recent transfers went to hospitals in the Des Moines area, which would not normally happen.
“Obviously we want to send them to the nearest facility that provides the service,” she said. “Our closer referral centers are definitely running into the issue - their ICUs are full.”