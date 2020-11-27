CCMH staff deals with long hours as pandemic continues

At the Monday evening Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees meeting, Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration, told the trustees that the November COVID-19 positive case rate was 20.7.

That was down slightly from a positivity rate of 20.9 last week.

By Wednesday of this week, the rate had jumped up to 21.1 percent.

“That’s not a great sign,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.

“When it starts to trend down, you kind of hang on and wait for it to go back up,” Rasmussen said.

The respiratory clinic at the hospital continues to be busy, she said.

The CCMH COVID unit had one patient as of Wednesday.

“That’s looking a little bit better today, but that’s going to be short lived,” Muck said. “I can almost guarantee it.”

She said CCMH is not having staff shortages at present.

“We have people that are stepping up and covering,” she said.

Staff members are working longer hours, extra shifts and more days because 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 1.