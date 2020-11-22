CCMH tires from the strain

“They are getting tired,” said Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck of the staff at the hospital. “They’re all putting in extra shifts, working longer hours and they’re all getting exhausted. They’re doing it, though.”
Even though they are tired, the staff members are doing a good job, she said.
“They’re amazing,” Muck said.
“For November, our positivity rate is 20.9, which is down slightly, but I wouldn’t read too much into that,” said Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
That number was 23.7 last week.
The hospital’s two-week positivity rate was 21.5 on Thursday, which is down from 22.9 last week.
“I wouldn’t read too much into either of those numbers,” Rasmussen said.
“We would love to be below 5 percent for a positivity rate, but it’s significantly higher than we would ever want it to be,” Muck said.
“We’re maintaining 20 percent and above, which is concerning,” Rasmussen said.
“Yesterday (Wednesday) we got down to the point where we only had one bed available and we had one COVID room available,” Muck said.
CCMH has a total of 25 beds, so five beds were available, but the hospital only had staff for one bed, she said.
“Today (Thursday) is looking a little better,” Muck said. “We’re doing some discharging, but our sick clinic continues to be double-booked, and we’re pulling in two providers to do the sick clinic just to keep up.”
CCMH had four COVID inpatients on Thursday. The hospital has had as many as 10 COVID inpatients at one point, Muck said.
“People need care for other things than COVID,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH director of marketing and development. “Even though we do have beds set aside for COVID patients, we have people who are being admitted for a myriad of other reasons and we need to have staff and beds available for those people, as well.”
Four of the hospital’s beds are for OB, he noted.
Muck said she was frustrated to hear people say, with regard to people getting COVID-19, that there is no way to stop people from slipping on ice or having heart attacks.
“But this is something that is somewhat preventable,” Muck said. “If people would social distance, wear a mask and those kinds of things, we could slow it down enough.”
CCMH needs to be able to maintain the resources to be able to treat people with heart attacks, diabetic problems and various other illnesses, she said.
“We’re putting an unneeded burden on all of the healthcare system,” Muck said. “And it’s not just us – it’s everybody.”
The point of the shutdown in the spring was to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, she pointed out.
“What we’re seeing now is the hospital is becoming overwhelmed, and we would hate for people to not be able to receive the care that they need,” she said.
She stressed again the need for community members to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands.
Rasmussen said that one common misconception is that individuals can’t get COVID-19 a second time.
She said she saw a person in a store arguing that he didn’t need to wear a mask because he had already had COVID.
Some individuals around the country have contracted the disease a second time, however.
Muck said she remains very concerned about Thanksgiving gatherings.
“It’s dangerous getting together in a group, especially with people who are not from your household,” she said. “Why put yourself at risk if you can possibly prevent that from happening?”
The death rate is not the only statistic to look at, she said.
“The lasting effects some people are having from COVID are serious,” she said. “We don’t know how long those are going to last or if they will ever go away.”
Luensmann said he could offer a ray of hope.
“If we can make it through the next several months without overwhelming the hospitals, I think the vaccine will provide some relief,” he said. “But that’s a ways off. It won’t be until at least the spring that the vaccine is available to us, so it really is incumbent upon everyone to do the best they can to make certain that we don’t have this continued spread of COVID.”