CCMH tires from the strain

CCMH has a total of 25 beds, so five beds were available, but the hospital only had staff for one bed, she said.

“Today (Thursday) is looking a little better,” Muck said. “We’re doing some discharging, but our sick clinic continues to be double-booked, and we’re pulling in two providers to do the sick clinic just to keep up.”

CCMH had four COVID inpatients on Thursday. The hospital has had as many as 10 COVID inpatients at one point, Muck said.

“People need care for other things than COVID,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH director of marketing and development. “Even though we do have beds set aside for COVID patients, we have people who are being admitted for a myriad of other reasons and we need to have staff and beds available for those people, as well.”

Four of the hospital’s beds are for OB, he noted.

Muck said she was frustrated to hear people say, with regard to people getting COVID-19, that there is no way to stop people from slipping on ice or having heart attacks.

“But this is something that is somewhat preventable,” Muck said. “If people would social distance, wear a mask and those kinds of things, we could slow it down enough.”