CCMH to reduce tax levy rate

Same amount to be collected due to increased valuations

The Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees voted on Monday evening to reduce the hospital’s tax levy rate for the next fiscal year.

The discussion lasted more than 30 minutes; the following is an edited and condensed account.

The levy rate for the current fiscal year is $1.69872 per $1,000 of assessed value for taxable property; the trustees voted to reduce the rate to $1.56739 per $1,000.

Because property valuations have increased in Crawford County in the last year, the reduced levy will result in the hospital collecting roughly the same dollar amount.

CCMH would collect $2,157,533 next year at the current rate; the revised rate will bring in $1,990,750, which is essentially the same as the dollar amount collected in the current fiscal year.

CCMH CFO Rachel Melby began the tax levy rate discussion at Monday’s board of trustees meeting by noting that the hospital’s levy rate, at number 24, is in the middle of the pack among the state’s 43 county public hospitals.

Melby said CCMH is similar to Cass County Hospital in size and services; Cass County Hospital is number 18 on the list with a rate of $2.25/$1,000.

CCMH is number 13 on the list for total dollars levied.

She noted that residential, commercial and agricultural property valuations in the county have increased by about 8% this year.

Melby said CCMH levies for the general fund and ambulance services at the maximum rates set by the state.

The hospital operates the ambulance service at a loss, she said.

CCMH also levies for Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System (IPERS), which is mandated by the state.

“It (CCMH) is not like a private hospital that might match 3% or 4% of employees’ 401Ks,” she said.

CCMH could levy for a total of $7.7 million if the hospital imposed levies in all the permissible categories, she said.

“Historically, we’ve levied between 25% and 28% of the total we’re allowed to,” Melby said.

She said the finance committee had discussed three options for setting the levy rate for the next fiscal year: reducing the levy to keep the revenue amount the same, keeping the levy rate the same to increase revenue amount, or increasing the levy rate to $1.95/$1,000 to cover all of the public expenses the hospital can’t control (IPERS and the ambulance service).

Melby said CCMH does not anticipate receiving any more COVID relief funds from the government – and $1 million of recently-received COVID relief has not been booked.

“No hospitals are booking that as revenue because there are no specifics with it on whether or not we’ll have to pay it back,” Melby said.

A 2% reduction to Medicare payments, which had been suspended during the pandemic, will return on July 1, she said.

“That will decrease our bottom line by $400,000 next year,” Melby said.

Medicare reimbursements for CCMH’s rural health clinic are scheduled to be reduced by about $70 per visit, which will have a $1 million impact on the hospital, she said.

Melby said CCMH has, in the past, written off about $2 million of bad debt each year; that number was reduced during the pandemic because of reduced patient volumes.

With volumes increasing to pre-pandemic levels, she expects bad debt write-offs to return to about $2 million per year.

Melby said the finance committee leaned toward recommending the tax levy rate be kept the same because inflation is causing costs to go up for almost everything the hospital uses on a daily basis; she noted that the ambulance is run as a public service, and hospital facilities that are not public do not have to offer IPERS.

“I think we’re at a very uncertain time, unfortunately, because we do not know what is going to happen with the pandemic,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.

If a deadlier variant of the coronavirus appears, hospitals might have to halt surgeries again and people might stop going to the clinic.

CCMH is adding a provider in the summer and consideration is being given to adding urgent care services, but the future of healthcare is not predictable at present, she said.

Board Chairman Jay Mendlik asked what the top items were that had increased in price.

Staffing and all medical supply costs had increased significantly, Muck said.

“When you’re talking quadruple the price for a box of gloves, that’s a problem,” she said.

She said the hospital currently has plenty of PPE (personal protective equipment) but had encountered some difficulty recently finding disposable blood pressure cuffs.

Mendlik asked what percentage of the hospital’s net income comes from the tax asking.

“It’s only about 3%,” Melby said. “People think the hospital is funded only by tax dollars, and that is not correct; predominantly, we function through operations and patient volumes and third party payers.”

Muck said the uninsured rate of Crawford County residents is 8%; Carroll County’s rate is 1%.

“So it’s not even comparable – they don’t have the same bad debt issues that Crawford County does,” she said.

CCMH is required to treat patients in the ER whether or not they can pay, she said.

Mendlik noted that bad debt comes directly out of the hospital’s income.

“We do subsidize a lot of care,” Melby said.

“As we should,” Mendlik said. “We want to help the community.”

Trustee Greg Kehl said he would have a hard time raising the dollar amount with the levy and recommended leaving the dollar amount the same.

Trustee Tom Gustafson said that increased valuations of county property did not necessarily equal the ability to pay a higher rate.

The trustees discussed various aspects of the levy rate at length before settling on reducing it to $1.56739; the vote was unanimous.