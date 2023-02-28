The 26th Annual Crawford County EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Conference, sponsored by Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Denison High School in the Fine Arts Center.

The conference begins at 8 a.m., with registration beginning at 7:30 am. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required.

For the first time in three years, the conference will be in person. There is no online option.

Dana Neemann, nurse director of education for CCMH, said the EMS conference is designed to provide emergency services personnel with up-to-date life savings skills and information from outstanding instructors. Several vendors will also have products on display for purchase.

Cori Rayevich, CCMH ambulance department manager, said the investment in the expertise of each First Responder, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic and nurse is vital to providing the best emergency care possible.

“So much of what EMS personnel do in emergency situations is quickly assessing and recognizing actual and potential life threatening situations,” Rayevich commented.

Kelby Eck, CCMH director of Emergency Services, added, “These situations can happen just about anywhere, whether that’s at work, at home, or in the community. Our goal is to enhance the skills of our Emergency Service professionals to respond in those situations.”

Instructors will be covering a variety of topics including ECG interpretation in the field, pediatric multisystem trauma, autism in an emergency, resuscitation before intubation, cardiac emergencies in special populations, farm injury case study, and more.

“We have planned for a variety of instructors with a diverse and broad background in EMS to present at the conference,” Neemann noted. “We are excited to have them share their expertise and experience.”

Speakers scheduled for the EMS Conference include Robert Armbruster, MD, Methodist Health System; Scott Brown, BSN, RN-CEN, CHI-Bergan Mercy; Kristin Foster, BSN, RN, CCRN, Children’s Medical Center; Rachel Burns, MA, CCC-SLP, NREMT and Heather Aldag, Parent Advocate; Micky Sauser, NRP, FP-

C, CCP, CMTE, Wings One; Terry Ragaller, NREMT-P, Sioux City Fire and Rescue; Corinna Rayevich, NRP; and Kelby Eck, RN.

Neemann also said continuing education credits are available to EMS Conference participants.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer continuing education credits for our EMS and nursing professionals. EMS personnel will receive 7 hours of continuing education credits and nursing will receive 7 contact hours for attending the entire conference,” Neemann explained.