CCMH trustees approve FY23 budget

Prices to increase less than expenses

The Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees on Monday evening approved an operating budget based on total patient revenue of $67 million for fiscal year 2023, which is a projected revenue increase of 10.78 percent over the current fiscal year.

CCMH CFO Rachel Melby led the discussion.

Melby said the revenue increase will come from projected volume increases across all departments of 7.78% and an overall price increase of 3%.

“Last year, our price increase was only 1.67(%); for the last five years, at least, we have never gone over 2%, even though our prices internally are going up much higher,” she said.

Melby noted that, even though CCMH is raising prices to patients by 3%, the supplies/services cost is going up by 4% to 10%.

Revenue deductions, which had been down during the COVID pandemic, are estimated to rise to 45% of gross revenue, which is consistent with pre-COVID years, Melby said.

Revenue deductions are reductions from gross revenue due to commercial, Medicare and Medicaid contract discounts and reductions.

Bad debt and charity care, to be written off, will be about 3.3% of gross revenue.

“As our volumes increase, we anticipate our bad debt will go up again, as well,” Melby said.

She estimated that just over $2 million of bad debt will be written off.

Melby said CCMH tries to keep salary expenses at around 50% of total operating revenue, but next year’s salary expense will be budgeted at 53%.

The increase is due to the addition of providers at CCMH and higher costs due to market demand, which all hospitals are fighting, she said.

A physician, an urgent care provider, an OB-GYN or surgeon, and four clinical support staff for the new providers will be added.

“With those additions and with the market adjustments we’ve had to make in the last year, specifically with our nursing personnel in order to remain competitive and retain our current staff, our salary expense is budgeted a little higher than normal,” she said.

The cost of contract labor has been an area that significantly hurt CCMH, Melby said.

The addition of Dr. Stephen Israel, next month, will help the situation.

“That alone will probably save over $100,000 because of what those locums companies are charging with those (contract) positions,” Melby said.

ER and anesthesia have required a significant amount of contract labor coverage, she said.

Israel and Dr. Patrick Luft, who will start this summer, will help reduce the gaps in ER coverage, Melby said.

Total operating expenses are budgeted to increase 6.77% due to inflation and volume increases.

The FY2023 tax asking rate of $1.56739 per $1,000 of assessed value will bring in $1,990,757, which is the same dollar amount received in the current fiscal year.

Just over $1 million of capital purchases are proposed in the FY2023 budget; that amount may be increased by $500,000, which is the amount of capital purchase expenses that did not take place in the current fiscal year due to supply chain issues and manufacturing delays.

Melby said the budget “projects a loss of about $343,000, or less than 1% of a negative operating margin, which we feel is … pretty realistic considering that most hospitals are projected to lose about 4% over the next year because they’re all going to see the crunch of contractual adjustments and bad debt, as well. And everyone is struggling, obviously, with wages and trying to be competitive.”

Controlling hospital expenses in the next year will be a struggle.

“Contract supplies and the supply expense is probably the largest that we’re unable to control,” she said.

Board of Trustees Chairman Jay Mendlik noted that CCMH had projected a loss of $400,000 in the current fiscal year, but the hospital is currently in positive territory with a profit of $645,000.

Melby said CCMH benefited from the government’s pandemic-related halt to Medicare sequestration, which accounted for more than $400,000 of the hospital’s bottom line; she said CCMH may still have to pay back those funds.

CCMH got by early in the pandemic by not filling open positions; contract labor expenses were down during the pandemic because volumes were down, she said.

Melby said the FY2023 budget is very conservative; the hospital will continue to seek grant opportunities and reimbursement opportunities to offset contract labor expenses.

Mendlik pointed out that the $343,000 projected loss would be offset by factoring in depreciation of a little over $2.6 million.