CCMH trustees look at reducing board from 7 to 5 members

If the trustees want to make the change, it should be done before the end of the year so that the proper documentation may be sent to the Crawford County Auditor’s Office prior to the next election cycle, she said.

Trustee Tom Gustafson noted that a change to five trustees from seven would drop the quorum to three.

He said he wondered if there was any concern in the community about a change in the number of trustees.

“I think matching it up with both the city and the county, as far as the size of their boards, probably makes the most sense,” said Chairman Jay Mendlik.

He said he hopes the change would be a benefit and not a deterrent to finding individuals willing to be trustees.

“It just depends on the year - who’s going to step up and want to be a part of the board or not,” Mendlik said.

“It’s good to have experience on here, no doubt about that.”

Gustafson said that he was concerned that not enough had been done to publicize the potential change, and individuals should be given an opportunity to give their two cents’ worth.

Trustee Greg Kehl said the concern was worth considering.