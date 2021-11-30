CCMH trustees look at reducing board from 7 to 5 members

Action delayed until December to allow public input
The Board of Trustees of Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) on November 22 decided to delay by one month a vote on reducing the number of hospital trustees from seven to five.
A discussion of the potential action took place at that evening’s meeting of the board of trustees.
In 2018, new legislation was passed in Iowa that allowed county and city hospitals to reduce the number of board trustees to five.
The same legislation reduced the terms of newly-elected trustees to four years from six years.
CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck told the trustees that the move would put the CCMH board in line with the membership numbers of the school board, city council, and the county supervisors.
Following last year’s election, all the trustees are on four-year terms, she noted.
The trustees whose terms will end in 2020 are Jay Mendlik (six-year term), Kevin Fineran (completing the six-year term of LaVerne Ambrose, who stepped down in June), Sid Leise (completing a four-year term) and Greg Kehl (completing a four-year term).
“So it makes sense that if we’re going to go down that road we do it this next round,” Muck said.
If the trustees want to make the change, it should be done before the end of the year so that the proper documentation may be sent to the Crawford County Auditor’s Office prior to the next election cycle, she said.
Trustee Tom Gustafson noted that a change to five trustees from seven would drop the quorum to three.
He said he wondered if there was any concern in the community about a change in the number of trustees.
“I think matching it up with both the city and the county, as far as the size of their boards, probably makes the most sense,” said Chairman Jay Mendlik.
He said he hopes the change would be a benefit and not a deterrent to finding individuals willing to be trustees.
“It just depends on the year - who’s going to step up and want to be a part of the board or not,” Mendlik said.
“It’s good to have experience on here, no doubt about that.”
Gustafson said that he was concerned that not enough had been done to publicize the potential change, and individuals should be given an opportunity to give their two cents’ worth.
Trustee Greg Kehl said the concern was worth considering.
“There may not be a soul interested, one way or the other, to say yes or no to that, but I think it gives at least the right impression that it’s kind of a big deal,” Gustafson said.