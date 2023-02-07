The Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees on January 30 voted to leave the current tax levy amount unchanged for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

At $1.56739 per $1,000 of taxable property, that rate is expected to bring in about $37,658 additional dollars compared to last year due to a small rise in property valuations in Crawford County.

Overall property valuations for Crawford County are expected to rise 1.89% in the coming year.

CCMH CFO Rachel Melby noted that CCMH is its own political subdivision and is not controlled by the county or another entity.

She said 95% of CCMH’s income comes from third-party payers, patients, investment income, and grants; only about 5% of the hospital’s income is from taxation.

The CCMH tax levy has increased by less than 1% since 2012; in that same period, uncompounded tax valuations of properties in the county have increased by 63%.

Of 43 public hospitals in Iowa, CCMH’s current levy rate is the 26th highest, and CCMH is 14th highest for dollars collected at just under $2 million for the current fiscal year.

The CCMH levy accounts for about 6.26% of Crawford County property taxes, Melby said.

The Denison Community School District (49.68%), Crawford County (37.59%), Western Iowa Tech Community College (3.67%), township taxes (exact percentage depending on township), Ag Extension (.79%), and TB and Brucellosis eradication (.01%) make up the other 93.74% of county tax bills, according to information provided by Melby.

Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, provided information about how much owners of various properties would pay in taxes on a yearly basis at the current CCMH rate: single family dwelling valued $219,360 — $186; single family dwelling valued $158,160 — $134; commercial building valued $97,719 — $138; vacant lot valued $10,373 — $8.80; ag land (per acre) valued $10,835 — $15.12.

According to Iowa Code, CCMH could levy for up to approximately $7.5 million, but has historically levied for about 30% of the maximum amount, Melby noted.

CCMH levies the maximum amount allowed for the hospital’s ambulance service but subsidizes the service with another $350,000 to $400,000 every year; the ambulance is a service CCMH provides to the community but it is not a service that makes money, she said.

Hospital debts are paid from revenue, not through the tax levy, she added.

Melby noted that three financial services institutions have given a negative outlook for healthcare in the coming year; inflation, higher labor costs, Medicare cuts and other issues will continue to cause problems for years.

Trustee Tom Gustafson said the services provided by CCMH have tremendous value but certain things, such as streetlights, don’t necessarily pay for themselves.

He said that in the real world, the ambulance service might be cut because it’s unaffordable and not a mandatory service; he said he couldn’t think of a worse situation than not being able to afford the ambulance.

Chairman Jay Mendlik said the rising county tax valuations show that people want to live in Crawford County – but for people to live in the county, the amenities the hospital provides are needed.

Melby said CCMH puts about $1.5 million each year into improvements such as top-of-the-line MRI and CT scanners for the ER.

CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck said the United States can’t afford to shut down more OB departments because people can’t afford to drive an hour and a half for care, and women will die from undiagnosed preeclampsia and other issues.

She said she believes CCMH should offer as much as possible locally.

Muck and Melby said many communities no longer have an ambulance service and some counties have only one EMT.

Muck said CCMH provides the EMS Conference in March as free continuing education for volunteers and offers scholarships for volunteer emergency personnel and hospital employees; CCMH is also providing a used ambulance to the Kiron Fire Department so that service can transport patients.

Trustees David Reisz and Amy Schultz said they are proud of the services the hospital provides.