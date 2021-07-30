CDC aims for completion of Ignite Denison by end of year

area, and all our cabinets for both the conference room and the foyer.”

Crossgrain Woodworking is the kind of business the CDC hopes to spur along.

“Having Devon work on those elements is a really great connection back to the whole point of the CDC,” he said. “And it’s a cool connection to have a successful entrepreneur provide some main elements for the space, especially for the Ignite project.”

The funds that still need to be raised will be for the purchase of technology infrastructure for the facility and for the main staircase.

“The staircase is a key element, architecturally and functionally, to connect the upper and lower levels,” Blakley said. “That alone is $10,000.”

Construction on the staircase would likely be paused if the last $21,480 isn’t raised in a timely manner.

Blakley said the push for the remaining needed funds will take place in the fall; CDC staff members are currently engaged in getting all the elements of the Tri City BBQ Fest in place.