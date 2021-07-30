CDC aims for completion of Ignite Denison by end of year

92% raised of funding goal
“The majority of the electrical work is done, the HVAC is nearing completion, plumbing is underway, and all of the framing on both floors is complete,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.
Ignite Denison is the CDC’s project to refurbish the former Community Room building located just south of Denison City Hall on North Main Street.
The structure was originally dedicated in 1951 as a fire department building.
The building is being converted into office spaces for the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) and a business incubator/accelerator.
“It looks like the end of the calendar year would be a reasonable time we could go into the space, if we complete our fundraising in the fall,” Blakley said.
The project recently took a major step toward reaching the overall funding goal when Black Hills Energy contributed $20,000.
“Black Hills Energy has been our longtime economic development partner,” Blakley said. “They are very invested in the economic future of Iowa and our county. They have a lot of investments here and economic development helps them, as well.”
The $20,000 gift will cover about half of the remaining expenses for the project.
“They’re helping us get much closer to the finish line,” Blakley said.
The total project is now 92% funded.
“At this point it’s a certainty that the project will be completed,” he said. “One way or another, we can raise that last 8%. We will be putting materials together and visiting with some key community stakeholders who would have the ability to take us over the finish line. With just a handful of local businesses, we could get that done.”
The CDC has adequate funding in the bank at present to keep work moving along, he said.
Work continues on the floors and installation of interior glass and doors.
“We have never had to slow down our contractors or ask them to pause work because we’ve been able to keep the funds rolling in,” Blakley said.
Reisz Construction, of Denison, is the general contractor for the project and subcontractors McClellan Electric and Verlin’s Plumbing & Heating are also local.
“One neat thing is, because this is going to be a home for entrepreneurs, we are working with an entrepreneur we’ve helped and collaborated with since the beginning, which is Devon Evers of Crossgrain Woodworking,” Blakley said.
"His company is constructing our built-in workstation at the reception
area, and all our cabinets for both the conference room and the foyer.”
Crossgrain Woodworking is the kind of business the CDC hopes to spur along.
“Having Devon work on those elements is a really great connection back to the whole point of the CDC,” he said. “And it’s a cool connection to have a successful entrepreneur provide some main elements for the space, especially for the Ignite project.”
The funds that still need to be raised will be for the purchase of technology infrastructure for the facility and for the main staircase.
“The staircase is a key element, architecturally and functionally, to connect the upper and lower levels,” Blakley said. “That alone is $10,000.”
Construction on the staircase would likely be paused if the last $21,480 isn’t raised in a timely manner.
Blakley said the push for the remaining needed funds will take place in the fall; CDC staff members are currently engaged in getting all the elements of the Tri City BBQ Fest in place.
“If we happen to exceed our goal, that’s great because materials and all expenses related to construction have risen dramatically,” he said. “We’re trying to be creative in the way we complete the project, but we’re not going to take any shortcuts because we get one chance to do this. We want to get it right because it’s going to last for decades and provide all sorts of benefits to the community.”
Funds raised and project costs
CDC $50,000
City of Denison TIF $50,000
Crawford Co. Comm. Foundation $45,000
Denison Municipal Utilities $25,000
Black Hills Energy $20,000
Denison Rotary Club $12,500
City of Denison Development Grant $10,000
Union Pacific Grant $10,000
Wells Fargo $14,000
Availa Bank $4,500
Walmart $2,500
Individual donations $20
TOTAL PROJECT COST $265,000
TOTAL RAISED $243,520
TOTAL EXPENDED $125,071
FUNDS NEEDED $21,480