CDC Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast goes virtual

Planned breakfast meals to be donated to those in need

The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast, which is scheduled for October 15, will go ahead as scheduled – but not quite as originally planned.

“The CDC board met on Friday and they voted – due to the rising number of cases in our area and out of an abundance of caution – that we should host our business appreciation breakfast virtually,” said CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley.

The event normally takes place indoors because of the time of year; it had been scheduled for the Stables at Copper Ridge.

“Even with distancing, they (the CDC board) wanted to be extra cautious and move to a virtual meeting, which will likely be better-attended anyway,” Blakley said.

Rather than cancel the breakfast that was to have been served by Staley’s Food Service of Charter Oak, Blakley said the CDC board decided to repurpose the food as an opportunity to do something charitable for the community.

“We will be donating the breakfast from Staley’s that morning to residents who are in need and could use a hot meal,” he said.