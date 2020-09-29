CDC Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast goes virtual

Planned breakfast meals to be donated to those in need
The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast, which is scheduled for October 15, will go ahead as scheduled – but not quite as originally planned.
“The CDC board met on Friday and they voted – due to the rising number of cases in our area and out of an abundance of caution – that we should host our business appreciation breakfast virtually,” said CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley.
The event normally takes place indoors because of the time of year; it had been scheduled for the Stables at Copper Ridge.
“Even with distancing, they (the CDC board) wanted to be extra cautious and move to a virtual meeting, which will likely be better-attended anyway,” Blakley said.
Rather than cancel the breakfast that was to have been served by Staley’s Food Service of Charter Oak, Blakley said the CDC board decided to repurpose the food as an opportunity to do something charitable for the community.
“We will be donating the breakfast from Staley’s that morning to residents who are in need and could use a hot meal,” he said.
“Our budget allowed us to do 100 meals, and Quality Food Processors has stepped up to match that, so they will be sponsoring 100 meals, as well. We will be giving meals out to 200 residents on October 15.”
Tickets for the food distribution will be distributed throughout the community.
“We’ll be relying on our nonprofit partners to get those into the right hands,” Blakley said.
“We will also get tickets out to each of the banks and credit unions in the community.”
Tickets will be mailed by request or they may be picked up at the CDC office at 18 South Main Street in Denison.
“We’ll have them in places where folks in need can comfortably go in and ask for a ticket or two,” he said. “We’ll be targeting those who could use a boost and some additional food.”
Tickets will be given on the honor system; no proof of need is required.
The food distribution will take place at Stables at Copper Ridge beginning at 7 a.m. on October 15.
“Our board members will also be doing a limited number of deliveries to people who can’t get out or don’t have a vehicle,” Blakley said.
Individuals interested in having breakfast delivered should contact the CDC office at 712-263-5621.
The virtual CDC Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast will take place after the meals have been delivered.
The program will include a brief CDC update and a presentation of the 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award.
Individuals interested in participating should RSVP by Monday, October 12, to the CDC number above or by emailing rdesy@cdcia.org.