CDC golf tournament rescheduled to August 16

Socializing/networking event for businesses

The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County Business & Industry Golf Tournament had tentatively been scheduled for today, July 26, but the event has been moved to August 16.

Evan Blakley, CDC executive director, said the schedule was dictated by the transition to the new CDC office manager.

Mariah Nutt took over the position from Rachel Desy on June 21.

“The office manager is pretty critical to pulling the golf tournament together,” Blakley said.

Anyone may play in the tournament.

“There is a significant discount for Chamber members – but a chamber member can make their own team that can be made up of anyone from any business,” he said. “Nonmembers are certainly welcome.”

Blakley promotes the event as a good way to socialize and network with individuals from other businesses.

“That’s one of the reasons people show up,” he said.

“First and foremost, it’s a fun day of golf but it’s also a great way to market your business.”

He expects to see a wide range of golf skills on the course.

“We do have some excellent golfers that come and play, but they will be divided up into specific flights because we have plenty of golfers like me who aren’t that great.” he said. “They may end up in my flight because they’re just out for the fun of it.”

Lunch will be served throughout the day.

“That will be a simple lunch on the course - hot dogs and chips and such,” Blakley said. “And we always conclude with a proper dinner at the end of the tournament. That’s when we give away door prizes to the top teams of the day – usually three or four flights.”

The prizes are donated by CDC members.

“In good years, the event also ends up being a small fundraiser for the Chamber to help out with a special event or some projects that we’re doing,” he said.

Hole sponsorships are available.

“Our corporate sponsors of the Chamber, at a certain level of sponsorship, automatically get that hole sponsorship,” Blakley said. “We also sell to any business. For $125 they can sponsor a hole, as well. It’s another way to help cover the expenses of the tournament and make it a fundraiser for the Chamber.”

The CDC is seeking donations of prizes for the tournament.

“We’re typically looking for member businesses to donate groups of prizes in fours,” he said. “That way we can split them evenly among the team so everyone gets a small prize of some sort. It could me some kind of nice promotional item like a golf towel or branded golf balls. It could be a small gift card - times four.”

Blakley encourages anyone interested to sign up.

“The more teams we have, the more successful the event is overall,” he said. “We’re hopeful we can get the same number as last year or even more, even though we’ve moved the tournament into August.”

Check in/registration begins at 8 a.m. on August 16 at Majestic Hills Golf Course.

“Everyone will be preregistered but we will make sure that they are there and have everything they need to get going,” Blakley said.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m.

“I’ll go over the rules of the tournament and thank our sponsors,” he said. “Everyone will be told which hole they start on so they will take their cart out to their starting hole and away we’ll go.”

The first teams usually finish between 1 and 2 p.m.

“Then we try to round everyone up and get their scorecards in,” Blakley said. “Dinner will be around 3 p.m. It’s an early meal, but they’re ready for it by then after 18 holes. After dinner, a lot of folks stick around and continue having fun into the evening.”