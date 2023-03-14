The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County is relaunching their successful CDC Gift Card program. By contracting with a new vendor called Giverrang, the CDC now offers an exclusive website that spotlights businesses that accept CDC Gift Cards, an online portal to purchase gift cards and eGift Cards, and a place to check the balance of a card. The CDC will celebrate the relaunch by doing a gift card giveaway on their Facebook page on March 15.

Gift cards previously purchased from a vendor will still be accepted at local merchants. Funds will not expire from either gift card vendor.

The CDC Gift Card program is a benefit for CDC members to bring more sales and attention to their business at no additional cost. If a business can accept a credit card, they can accept a CDC Gift Card. The CDC Gift Cards are on the Mastercard network and are accepted at more than 40 local businesses in Crawford County.

The new program will be more user-friendly and make it easier for merchants to grow their businesses.

CDC Gift Cards can be purchased by calling the CDC office at 712-263-5621, stopping at the CDC office at 109 N Main St in Denison, or by visiting giverrang.com/gift-card/denison-and-crawford-county-ia/.

The CDC will continue to charge an activation fee of $1 to help cover some of the expenses of the program.

The CDC promotes the card as a great gift for family or friends for any occasion, or as employee recognition rewards or bonuses. Bulk orders are available at the CDC office or on the website. The CDC asks that bulk orders be placed as far in advance as possible.

“CDC Gift Cards give people the gift of choice. They only have to buy one gift card and it will work at all these locations, rather than having to pick and choose. It’s an easy way to support local businesses, and it allows businesses to gain new customers,” said CDC Office Manager Mariah Nutt “It gives people a convenient way to support the local economy.”

The website is a new feature of the CDC Gift Card program. On the website, gift card holders will be able to check their gift card balance, see a listing of local businesses that accept the cards, the business’s contact information, a map with pin locations of the businesses, and an online order form. eGift Cards can also be sent from the website to consumers via email.

Nutt said the CDC is switching vendors because of the benefit of the online features that

Giverrang offers.

“The CDC is extremely happy to be re-launching and expanding this program that supports our member businesses,” said Nutt. “The CDC Gift Cards help us keep dollars local and boost sales for the businesses we love in Crawford County.”

In 2022, more than $34,000 in gift cards were sold. Those funds stay in Crawford County and support local businesses.