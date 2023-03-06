The Chamber and Development Council of Crawford County is hosting a Legislative Coffee on Saturday, March 11, at the Donna Reed Theater lobby in Denison. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The event is offered as a chance for citizens to receive updates from their representatives on legislative priorities and for citizens to make their voices heard on important issues.
The public is encouraged to attend to engage with their government leaders. For more information, contact the CDC office at 712-263-5621.