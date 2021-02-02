CDC provides update to supervisors

“It’s not the year we thought we’d have, like everyone else in the room and all across the country,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County. “But it’s the year we were given to work with and I think it was a time for us to shine and show why we are here – and that is to support businesses and support our community.”
Blakley visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday to give an update on the CDC’s activities during the COVID-19 pandemic year and to request funds for the coming year; the CDC request is for $50,000, which is the same as last year’s request.
Blakley said the CDC sprang into action quickly to help local businesses at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Within a couple of days of the shutdown we had launched the Gifts of Hope program; we had no idea how that would turn out but we knew we needed to do something to get checks in the hands of our struggling small businesses,” he said. “Small businesses are a lot like our regular citizens of the community – they probably don’t have three months in savings to get them by.”
Community members and businesses quickly stepped up to support the program, he said.
“We ended up getting $104,000 in checks into the hands of more than 100 businesses all over the county,” Blakley said. “We did not stick to chamber members only; we opened it up to any business in the entire county.”
CDC staff members worked behind the scenes to obtain the cards, managed mailing them out and organized the sales events each week.
“We had businesses coming in with tears in their eyes saying ‘I thought I was going to have to close up this month,’” he said. “Some businesses got a hundred or a few hundred bucks and some got far more than that; it
was up to the buyers that wanted to support these businesses.”
Sponsors provided a $10 bonus for each $20 dollar card, amounting to a third of the total.
“We were just blown away by the support of the community,” Blakley said.
The CDC also worked to promote the idea of shopping locally.
“The community understood that,” he said. “Surprisingly, a lot of our small merchants had excellent years due to a bunch of folks thinking, ‘I don’t want to live in this community without these businesses here.’”
The CDC made lists of restaurants that remained open to provide food online or at curbside so individuals would know what businesses they could support.
Blakley said the CDC continued to recruit new housing for the county through the pandemic.
The CDC made the initial call to bring a developer into the county and two units are ready for sale.
The developer’s plan is to create 45 units, but the initial two must be sold first.
“Then they’ll have the means to build two or four more and keep that ball rolling,” Blakley said.
The builder wants to see now how willing the community is to work with housing developers and is considering building single-family homes beyond the current project.
“I’m working with him on that seeing if we can break ground on those, as well,” he said.
Some local contractors may also now be interested.
“The challenging gap to fill is that new affordable quality home,” Blakley said.
Even if all 45 homes in the initial plan are built in the next year the community will still need more homes, he said.
Blakley noted that the new regional Iowa Workforce Center is now open.
He said the CDC can’t take credit for that development, but noted that the CDC had been advocating for it.
He said the CDC initially offered space to the Workforce office in the Ignite Denison project, which is a project to redevelop the former community room next to Denison City Hall.
“We were offering them rent-free space at our Ignite project for their satellite office,” he said. “That got their attention; no other county in Iowa had done that. They were looking at us more intently after that.”
The Workforce office ended up needing more space and opened an office on Highway 39.
Having the office in Denison was a big win for the county, Blakley said.
“Our biggest challenge (is) getting workers to our employers so they succeed,” he said.
Additional housing is needed for the same reason.
Blakley said the Ignite Denison project is nearing completion.
“We hope to be moved in by the end of this year,” he said. “Optimistically, if we could hit July that would be fantastic.”
Fundraising for the project was difficult during the pandemic, he said.
The CDC has applied for several new grants.
About 85% of the funds needed have been raised; about $40,000 is still needed.
The Ignite Denison space will give the CDC a professional conference room and private offices, which the organization lacks in the current space in the Donna Reed Theater building.
The CDC initiated the project after being asked by the City of Denison to come up with a new use for the building, he said.
The money the CDC now pays for rent will go toward paying property tax, utilities and insurance in the Ignite space.
The project will provide room for a business incubator/accelerator.
“We can host more than a dozen small businesses in the lower level,” Blakley said.
Startups that meet CDC criteria will be able to use the space rent-free for six months; rent will stair-step up after that.
“By a year to a year and a half we want to price them out deliberately because we’re not here to compete with the landlords and we want to see everything full,” he said. “We want to see all the vacant buildings in all of our communities start to fill up.”
Blakley noted that some of the CDC’s regular events were canceled during the year, but most went ahead with some creative reworking.
The Red, White & Boom Independence Day celebration became a drive-up event; the Tri City BBQ Fest became the smaller Backyard Brew & Que.
“Safety was the top priority, but we found ways to get it done,” he said. “We did not see a big spike in (COVID) cases after the Brew & Que because we put so much time and effort into making it safe.”
The event even managed to turn a small profit, which will be carried into the BBQ Fest this year, “which we hope will come roaring back as normal, but we’ll just have to keep tabs on how things are going.”
Many other events were hosted with some modifications, which helped keep dollars from making their way instead to the big cities, he said.
During the shutdown the CDC board put a hold on hiring a new administrative assistant for the office; Shani Bonner, the previous assistant, became the tourism coordinator just prior to the onset of the pandemic.
“We pulled the plug on that; we had three of us sharing the work of that position, as well,” Blakley said. He said the hiring process for the position will likely begin again in March.
“We’re starting to pick up pace again and focus on our long-term goals and our usual activities,” he said.