CDC provides update to supervisors

“It’s not the year we thought we’d have, like everyone else in the room and all across the country,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County. “But it’s the year we were given to work with and I think it was a time for us to shine and show why we are here – and that is to support businesses and support our community.”

Blakley visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday to give an update on the CDC’s activities during the COVID-19 pandemic year and to request funds for the coming year; the CDC request is for $50,000, which is the same as last year’s request.

Blakley said the CDC sprang into action quickly to help local businesses at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Within a couple of days of the shutdown we had launched the Gifts of Hope program; we had no idea how that would turn out but we knew we needed to do something to get checks in the hands of our struggling small businesses,” he said. “Small businesses are a lot like our regular citizens of the community – they probably don’t have three months in savings to get them by.”

Community members and businesses quickly stepped up to support the program, he said.