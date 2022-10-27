CDC to present candidates forum on Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 1, the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County will present a forum of local candidates in contested elections.

CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley will moderate the forum.

Candidates for the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors and the District 6 State Senate seat will each have an opportunity to respond to questions.

CCMH Board of Trustees candidates, vying for two open seats, are Sidney Leise (incumbent), Lorena Lopez, Jason R. Mendlik (incumbent), Bruce D. Musgrave, and Rich Knowles.

Vying for three seats on the Crawford County Board of Supervisors are candidates Craig Dozark (R), Mike Fink (R), Kyle R. Schultz (R - incumbent) and Dave Muhlbauer (D).

Jason Schultz (R) and David M. Davis (L) are the candidates for State Senator District 6.

Schultz is currently the incumbent in State Senate District 9; redistricting put Crawford County in the new District 6.

The CCMH trustees forum will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m.; the board of supervisors forum will run from 7:30 to 8 p.m., and the District 6 State Senate forum will take place from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will be presented in the auditorium at Broadway Elementary School in Denison.

Candidates in uncontested races for State Representative District 12 (Steve Holt-R), County Treasurer (Sheri Neddermeyer-R), County Recorder (Sara Meseck-R) and County Attorney (Colin Johnson-D) will not be included in the forum.

Individuals in attendance will have a chance to submit their own questions.

“We will have forms for attendees to fill out with questions they would like to have asked of the candidates,” Blakley said. “As the moderator, I will choose which questions best suit the forum. It will be a mix of questions.”

Blakley said the CDC will present the event because of its significance to county residents.

“It’s important for constituents to be aware of the viewpoints of the candidates running for office each year,” he said. “This provides a great public forum and allows the media to attend as well to help us get the word out on the viewpoints of our candidates.”