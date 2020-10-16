CDC virtual event: Business progress seen against backdrop of pandemic woes

 A growth trend in retail sales from 2016 to 2017, following by a more than 12-percent increase in 2018. “That’s phenomenal, and I was very pleased to see that from 2018 to 2019 we saw another very large increase,” said Blakley. “My prediction now, and we have to see how things have played out, is I think we’ll see another increase for 2020 even with the pandemic, because I think more people were shopping locally, and with all the stocking up.”

 Substantial wage growth. “Some of that, unfortunately, is driven by a lack of workforce,” said Blakley. “It’s a double-edged sword. We love it when our workers are making a great living wage. They’re spending that in our local businesses, but there’s a balance there where our employers are happy and profitable as well.” He said different large employers in the community have increased their wages to $17-$18 and in at least one case, $20 an hour for unskilled labor. He added the concern persists that employers can’t find enough unskilled and skilled labor to fill their job openings. “We’ve got to do a better job of drawing people to the community,” he said.

 The Gifts of Hope gift card promotion earlier this year put checks totaling $103,000 into the hands of local businesses, primarily ones that were struggling the most during the shutdown. Sponsors provided a $10 bonus to the gift cards.