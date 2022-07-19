Teaching kids about bike safety

Youth in Denison will have a chance to learn about bicycle safety – and a chance to win a free bike or helmet at the Chance Niles Memorial Bicycle Safety Rodeo on July 30.

Niles, of Denison, was killed in a motorcycle accident in April.

“His family wanted to memorialize him through a bicycle safety event,” said Sam Ellis, Denison Parks & Rec programs coordinator.

“The family is also donating six bicycle helmets for the drawing.”

The safety rodeo will take place at 9 a.m. on July 30 at the Denison High School parking lot across from the aquatic center; a drawing for free bicycles and helmets will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Washington Park during Market in the Park that day.

“Chance Niles was a friend of some of the people that run Market in the Park,” Ellis said.

The safety rodeo is for kids 12 and under; admission is free.

“It’s a way to get kids out and about on their bikes and help them understand bicycle safety, so when they’re on the road they know what they need to do,” he said.

“We’ll have a Denison Police officer there to go over road safety, bicycle safety, and pedestrian safety.”

Bike and helmet safety checks will be performed.

“They’ll make sure helmets fit properly and the bikes are in good working condition,” Ellis said.

Volunteers will perform the checks.

“We’ll have a checklist they can go down,” he said. “They’ll look at brakes, make sure the steering is aligned and there aren’t broken or bent spokes. They’ll make sure that the chain is well oiled; if the chain’s not oiled, the bike’s going to make lots of noise.”

Chain oil will be available at the event.

Seat height and tire pressure will be checked and adjusted, if needed.

Helmets will be checked for proper fit.

“Sometimes, kids just hop on their bike and don’t have a second thought about it,” Ellis said. “If we can run them through it, they can do their own bicycle safety checks.”

Ellis is still working on the full checklist for the event.

Obstacle courses will be set up to test kids’ bike maneuvering abilities.

“One will be for beginners and one for more advanced; training wheels or not,” he said.

Only the participants in the safety rodeo will be eligible for the bike/helmet drawing.

“Grant Fineran (with Market in the Park) has been spearheading a lot of this,” Ellis said. “He’s been getting the donors for the bicycles and helmets.”

The event still needs more volunteers to perform the safety checks; no mechanical skills are required.

“We’ll have a checklist for bike safety, so if they have a good attitude, that’s the only requirement,” he said. “Any volunteer would be appreciated.”

Ellis said the event will be good for the community.

“Everybody’s coming together for this,” he said. “You can never teach too much safety with bicycles.”