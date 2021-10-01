Changes coming to state’s Mental Health and Disability Services system

She said the region is in good shape to provide the required services.

“We had developed almost all of the core services that we had to have in place for adults,” Mentzer said. “We are in the process currently of developing intensive residential service homes. So far we have not been asked to regionally fund it. We’re hoping the Medicaid organizations - the MCOs – will pick up the cost of those services.”

Rolling Hills is also working on an access center in Sioux City.

“We are doing a remodel of the existing assessment center in Sioux City,” she said. “It’s not the best location because it’s not central for all 10 counties, however we had the crisis services that are already being provided out of that facility and for us to designate it as an access center we just have to add subacute (services for those at risk of having a crisis) so we felt that was the path of least resistance to be able to come into compliance with the core services.”

Another change is that Rolling Hills will be entering into performance-based contracts with DHS. “Our funding going forward is going to be contingent on meeting the standards set by DHS,” Mentzer said.