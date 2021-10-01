Changes coming to state’s Mental Health and Disability Services system

Rolling Hills Community Services Region adjusts to new requirements
A new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in June will reshape the state’s Mental Health and Disability Services system and change how those services are paid for.
“Senate File 619 was passed and it is essentially a state buyout of the mental health system,” said Dawn Mentzer, CEO of the Rolling Hills Community Services Region, which serves Buena Vista, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Crawford, Humboldt, Ida, Pocahontas, Sac, Woodbury counties.
“All of the county property tax levies (for the current fiscal year) were reduced down to $21.14,” Mentzer said.
“We had a capped levy of $42.79 – and in place of our taxes – because our budgets were already set – the state did provide a state allocation to the regions in the amount of $15.86 per capita. So right now we are at $37 per capita to fund our system in Rolling Hills.”
She noted that Rolling Hills had budgeted for $39 per capita for the current year.
“So we did have a deficit on our budget this year of about $1.2 million,” she said. “Fortunately, our region (has) a fund balance. We’re going to be able to utilize some of our fund balance in order to make up that deficit.”
Next year, the state will provide 100% of the funding and no property taxes will be levied for mental health, she said.
“Our state allocation increases every year until we get to $42, which is the maximum, and that’s going to be equalized across the state,” Mentzer said. “If we stay status quo in our spending, we’re not going to be losing all that much ($42 instead of $42.79). We’re going to be losing such a small amount that I think we’re going to have no changes to our services. That is my hope.”
A big change is the increased amount of authority the state will exercise over the regions, she said.
“For us as a region – and even when we were counties – I would project the budget and let the board know ‘this is my recommendation on a levy, based on what our budget is set at’ and then they set the levy,” Mentzer said. “Now what’s going to happen is we are going to have a cap based on for this year – $37 – that’s our cap we’re going to have from the state, and I might have a budget need that exceeds that.”
The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) has the authority to reduce, modify, or reject the region’s budget, she said.
“They are definitely going to have some more authority over the regions, whereas before I recommended a levy, the counties set the levies and they made their contributions based on what our budget was set at and what we needed to make it through the year,” Mentzer said.
“There are definitely changes coming down the pike.”
She said the region is in good shape to provide the required services.
“We had developed almost all of the core services that we had to have in place for adults,” Mentzer said. “We are in the process currently of developing intensive residential service homes. So far we have not been asked to regionally fund it. We’re hoping the Medicaid organizations - the MCOs – will pick up the cost of those services.”
Rolling Hills is also working on an access center in Sioux City.
“We are doing a remodel of the existing assessment center in Sioux City,” she said. “It’s not the best location because it’s not central for all 10 counties, however we had the crisis services that are already being provided out of that facility and for us to designate it as an access center we just have to add subacute (services for those at risk of having a crisis) so we felt that was the path of least resistance to be able to come into compliance with the core services.”
Another change is that Rolling Hills will be entering into performance-based contracts with DHS. “Our funding going forward is going to be contingent on meeting the standards set by DHS,” Mentzer said.
“We have to be in compliance with those standards 85% of the time, so if we only have 50% of those (core services) then they have the ability to withhold our state payment up to 15% of our allocation. It’s crucial for me to be very diligent in getting these services established in Rolling Hills.”
Finding workers is one of the biggest challenges.
“That’s an issue across the state,” she said. “I hear it from providers, constantly, that they cannot find people.”
She said the access center needs employees with specialized skills.
Another challenge is the requirement to spend down fund balances.
Rolling Hills had a fund balance of about 70% of the budget at the end of fiscal year 2021.
“We have to have that fund balance spent down to 40%, and if we’re not 40% percent or below, then whatever we’re above gets pulled back by the state and put into an incentive fund of which we are not eligible to apply, currently,” Mentzer said.
She doesn’t think Rolling Hills will have too much difficulty meeting the DHS performance-based standards in the first year.
“I think the deepest dive will be years two and three with those contracts, when you’re going to get into more outcome based (requirements): length of time in an ER, length of time between calling for a bed and being able to access that inpatient bed needed for a patient,” Mentzer said.
Failure to meet those requirements will be a looming problem on the horizon for the next year’s contract, she said.
She said the changes to the system are manageable, but some issues can’t be projected in advance.
“Our funding can be so unpredictable because we’re not dealing with bricks and mortar; we’re dealing with people, and people’s needs change,” Mentzer said. “I could have 10 people, in any month’s time, go in for an inpatient stay at Cherokee Mental Health.”
Those costs can’t be predicted or controlled, but the cost is mandated to the region.
“As long as we stay pretty status quo, as we are now, we should be OK,” she said.