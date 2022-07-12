Charter Oak Community Building continues to bring residents together

A parade, games, music and a recognition ceremony on Saturday celebrated the 50 years of the Charter Oak Community Building. However, the focus was not on the brick and mortar but on the residents’ work for the betterment of the community and to provide an affordable venue for meetings, parties and celebrations.

Lucia Lincoln, who along with Eugenie Friedrich scripted and produced a video presentation, explained why the anniversary of a building was being celebrated.

“The building is important to our small-town culture representing how we join together to support each other in gratitude and unity,” she said. “It is part of a collective community which will continue to survive, developing new opportunities and new challenges, providing that our community spirit will continue to exist.”

Rick Staley, president of the Charter Oak Community Club, read from a statement that was in the Community Building dedication program 50 years ago. The statement said success is never easy and does not come without hard work, problems, misunderstandings and mistakes.

“The citizens of Charter Oak have adjusted to all the hard work and problems. They have done an amazing job of overcoming misunderstandings and mistakes. They were able to do this because they learned the true meaning of cooperation. Not only have they achieved a tremendous success, but they have paid the price together!”

Staley said he is not sure who wrote those statements for the dedication ceremony but said it is as appropriate today as it was in 1972.

Following are some firsts for the Community Club and Community Building.

First president, Laverne Creese; building chairman, Clarence Hoffman; first reception was for Eunice (Schroeder) Roos, the 1972 National Pork Queen, the only citizen from Charter Oak that has held a national title; among the first wedding receptions, Jim and Nancy (Keating) Jurgens; first Charter Oak Citizen of the Year, Clarence Hoffman

History of the Community Building

January 3, 1962: Community Club originated, and the building concept started soon after

Fall of 1971: Ground broken for Community Building, with the building constructed in 1972

November 25, 1972: Building dedication included a ribbon cutting ceremony and a full day of activities and speakers, ending with a dance

Community Building rent in 1972: $15 for a family that is a member in the Community Club; $25 for others, $25 for dances, $10 for cleaning fee (if not cleaned up by renter). Today the rent is under $100.

Cleaning has been done by Shirleen Jepsen and later Doris Jepsen since 1978.

The Community Club has also worked to keep tenants in the bar and the restaurant. Through the years, there have been 20 plus tenants.

Staley thanked all the officers and board members and the former officers and board members and those named Charter Oak Citizens of the Year.

He also thanked all the volunteers who made the 50th anniversary celebration a success.

Roos spoke about her experience of being the guest of honor for the first reception conducted at the Community Building.

“On April 1, 1972, the town of Charter Oak honored a 20-year-old girl as National Pork Queen. Accompanied by the Charter Oak-Ute Marching Band in a parade down Main Street, she arrived at the brand new Charter Oak Community Building.

It was a really a special day. It was the essence of community. I will never forget that day or the dear people who put together that event,” Roos continued.

She said she had not suspected the ceremony that would await her or that when she got off the bus in Dunlap after traveling from Omaha, she would be greeted by a huge crowd of Charter Oak residents who escorted her to her home town in a caravan.

Roos said riding on the roads back to Charter Oak, she saw farmers standing in their driveways holding signs to honor her as National Pork Queen.

All of these demonstrations of hometown and rural Iowa pride are a reflection of the type of individuals who made the community of Charter Oak,” Roos said. “That’s what it was, and what it still is, and I see that same spirit here today.

“It was a town of 804 people at that time who truly cared about the youth of the community and they nurtured and encouraged and celebrated and collectively contributed to the upbringing and the wellbeing of the young people as good citizens ready to take their place in the world,” she continued. “I was truly blessed by the memory of that day, by this building and the people of Charter Oak.”

She spoke about the importance of community.

“Research has shown that relationships in community are the lifeblood of a soul and without community a human being cannot flourish,” Roos said. “That was true back in 1972 and it’s still true today.”

All past presents of the community club were invited to stand and invited to come to the podium to say something if they wished. A number of them did. Comments included that it is as difficult to keep a building going as it was to start it. Thanks went to the people who are responsible for keeping the Community Building in operation for lending their talents and time to that task. The youth of today need to take over that task.

Staley pointed out that the Community Building is not city-owned, so it is maintained through fundraising and donations.

“Where else can you rent a building for under $100?” he added.

Staley said that whenever the issue of raising the rent comes up, the board’s answer is that as long as there is money to keep the roof on and the building maintained, the rent will be left alone. The building was built for the citizens of Charter Oak so they have a place to go.

An auction raised funds for the Community Building. Kyle Schultz served as the auctioneer.

A John Deere pedal tractor donated by Jim Pester and Lois Miller sold for $775.

Four 1972 50-cent pieces sold for $65 each.