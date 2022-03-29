Charter Oak man starts house on fire with five people inside

Charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of arson

Matthew Ray Oney, 35, of Charter Oak, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of arson in the first degree and one count of criminal mischief in the first degree after starting a house northwest of Dow City on fire early Sunday morning.

Criminal complaints filed in district court say that Oney left the property at 2710 140th Street after he started it on fire.

The charge of attempted murder is for setting the house on fire knowing that the act may result in an occupants’ deaths. The five counts of attempted murder are for the five inhabitants that were in the house at the time. The charge of arson in the first degree is for setting on fire a house in which the presence of occupants could be reasonably anticipated. The charge of criminal mischief in the first degree is for destroying property valued in excess of $10,000.

All the charges are class B felonies, except criminal mischief in the first degree – a class C felony.

Oney was also charged with violating a no-contact order.

Oney was identified by witnesses as being near the scene of the crime and was seen driving a black 2014 Buick Enclave.