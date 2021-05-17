 Skip to main content
Cherokee woman dies in head-on collision south of Denison; three Denison residents flown by Life Net to Omaha hospital
  • Updated
The life of Theresa Mae Denery, 30, of Cherokee, was claimed in a traffic accident that happened at 7:28 a.m. Saturday just south of Denison on Highway 59.

Denery was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra north on Highway 59, south of the 25th Avenue intersection, and Corina Campa, 39, of Denison, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry south on Highway 59. The Iowa State Patrol report says Denery’s vehicle crossed the center line of the road and struck Campa’s vehicle head on.

Denery was pronounced deceased at the scene. Campa and two passengers in her vehicle – Ashia Campa, 7, and Esmeralda Luna, 21, both of Denison - were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Life Net.

Firefighters from the Denison Volunteer Fire Department, Crawford County Ambulance, Manilla Fire Department Ambulance, Dow City-Arion Fire Department Ambulance and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

