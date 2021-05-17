Cherokee woman dies in head-on collision south of Denison; three Denison women flown by Life Net to Omaha hospital

The life of Theresa Mae Denery, 30, of Cherokee, was claimed in a traffic accident that happened at 7:28 a.m. Saturday just south of Denison on Highway 59.

Denery was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra north on Highway 59, south of the 25th Avenue intersection, and Corina Campa, 39, of Denison, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry south on Highway 59. The Iowa State Patrol report says Denery’s vehicle crossed the center line of the road and struck Campa’s vehicle head on.

Denery was pronounced deceased at the scene. Campa and two passengers in her vehicle – Ashia Campa, 7, and Esmeralda Luna, 21, both of Denison - were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Life Net.