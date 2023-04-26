The CHI Health Health Missouri Valley Auxiliary will host its annual spring salad luncheon at noon on May 4 in in the lower level conference room of the hospital, 631 North Eighth St., Missouri Valley.

This year’s program, “Fly Like a Butterfly,” will feature guest speaker Sherri Webb, a Master Gardener who has all but perfected building butterfly gardens and educates others on the importance of tagging and tracking monarch butterflies.

“It will be a great event,” said Ruth Latto, chair of the salad luncheon. “Sherri is so knowledgeable and has been tagging and tracking monarchs for a long time. We’re excited to learn more about it.”

The annual spring salad luncheon is a fundraiser for the Auxiliary. The event features a wide variety of salads, from green leaves and broccoli to potato. The meal includes a salad lunch, beverage and a dessert for $10. The program will begin after people are seated.