 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Children hop to it during Easter egg hunt at Yellow Smoke Park

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_7209.JPG

Yellow Smoke Park was buzzing with activity Saturday morning for the annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Crawford County Conservation Department. The hunt is a fundraiser for environmental education programs.

IMG_7216.JPG
aaFinnlee Bainbridge, 19 months, mother Lexi.jpg

Finnlee Bainbridge hugs the Minnie Mouse doll she won as a grand prize. Finnlee is being held by her mother, Lexi.

aaGiselle and Kayla Landaverde.jpg

Giselle and Kayla Landeverde check their haul of candy and prizes after the Easter egg hunt.

aaOtto Landgraf.jpg

Otto Landgraf hit the jackpot with this grand prize at the Easter egg hunt. Among the contents of the basket was a chocolate bunny.

aaKropf.jpg

Tammy Kropf, of Manilla, watches as her granddaughters, Marian and Avah Kropf, check through the eggs they gathered.

aagroup picture.jpg

Many of the helpers at the Easter egg hunt, including three Easter bunnies and the Easter skunk, gather for a photo outside the nature center. Photos by Gordon Wolf

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steve Allen Purdy

A funeral service for Steve Allen Purdy, 53, formerly from Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Pauley Jones Fune…

Ina Knop

Private graveside services for Ina Knop, 91, of Denison, will be conducted Tuesday, April 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn set to align in the sky soon