Children hop to it during Easter egg hunt at Yellow Smoke Park

Yellow Smoke Park was buzzing with activity Saturday morning for the annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Crawford County Conservation Department. The hunt is a fundraiser for environmental education programs.

Finnlee Bainbridge hugs the Minnie Mouse doll she won as a grand prize. Finnlee is being held by her mother, Lexi.

Giselle and Kayla Landeverde check their haul of candy and prizes after the Easter egg hunt.

Otto Landgraf hit the jackpot with this grand prize at the Easter egg hunt. Among the contents of the basket was a chocolate bunny.

Tammy Kropf, of Manilla, watches as her granddaughters, Marian and Avah Kropf, check through the eggs they gathered.