Children’s Musical Theatre Workshop is next week

Final preparations are underway for next week’s Children’s Musical Theatre workshop production of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS

The workshop is sponsored by The Donna Reed Foundation.

“We’re excited that things are getting back to normal,” said Denison High School (DHS) language arts teacher Laurel Olsen, who is the workshop director.

“With COVID, we had one year off, and last year numbers were down a little bit.”

About 50 kids have signed up, so far.

“We just had a meeting today (Monday) to finalize some of the details,” she said.

“We’re getting ready to roll.”

Some activities, such as sizing costumes and painting the set, can’t take place until the students arrive.

Olsen said she isn’t in 24-hour-a-day mode for the project – yet.

“But you do sort of have it running in the back of your head all the time,” she said. “I’m starting to feel a little more comfortable with it because it’s the fourth season I’ve directed it, which makes it a little less nerve-racking.”

101 Dalmatians KIDS has been performed once before at the workshop; in 2009, Ann Platt was the director.

“That was before my time. I started helping in 2012,” Olsen said. “I looked through some of the pictures of that show and it looked really cute. It’s fun to see some of those kids have now graduated from high school.”

She said launching the workshop is always exciting.

“Having to do auditions the very first day makes your heart race – probably for me even a little more than for them,” Olsen said.

She said getting the casting right is a big concern – but the process is enjoyable.

“It’s a lot of fun. We have a good number of kids and I have a lot of volunteers who are former students who have helped with it in the past or have participated in the past,” Olsen said. “It’s like a big reunion.”

Interested students may sign up until the first day, which is Monday, June 13, at donnareed.org. The cost is $110.