Christ Lutheran Church begins mission

Services take place Sunday evenings at Stables at Copper Ridge

“A number of like-minded people felt that the direction they were going wasn’t the direction they wanted to go and they decided to make a change together to start a new organization that would fulfill their values and their mission,” said Mike Earl, who is president of the congregation of the new Christ Lutheran Church in Denison.

“That mission includes a lot of outreach in the community with a group that is looking to grow the Christian faith and spread Jesus’s word.”

According to several individuals who have spoken to the Bulletin and Review, the catalyst for the change was a recent disagreement among the Zion Lutheran Church congregation about whether or not to build a new church building or restore the present building.

“Our goal is to work with Our Savior and Zion going forward on the mission,” Earl said. “It’s not to be separate, but to be a partner on that team.”

The new congregation meets Sundays at 6 p.m. at the Stables at Copper Ridge in Denison.

The first meeting was in early May.

“We had a vote and elected a leadership council - three men and three women,” Earl said.

The aim was not to choose three men and three women; the vote just worked out that way, he noted.

Earl, Darren Slechta, Rick Lorenzen, Deb Gress, Berneil Preul and Miranda Musland were elected, with Earl as president, Slechta as vice president, Gress as treasurer, and Musland as secretary.

An interim pastor, Chad Trunkhill, was assigned by the Missouri Synod.

“Pastor Trunkhill is providing his services for us and we are going to be paying for his services,” Earl said.

“(Sunday evening) works with his schedule and allows him to do the other services he needs to do, and it also works with the schedule at Stables.”

The fourth service took place last weekend.

Earl said the congregation is not yet officially a church.

“We’re creating a constitution and bylaws; we’ll be sending that in to the Missouri Synod to get approval,” he said. “Our hope is we will be an official ‘new start church’ by October. We can’t technically have members until we gain that official status.”

Recent services have drawn between 75 and 100 people.

Earl said the congregation is very happy with The Stables at Copper Ridge, but he believes the new church will eventually move to establish a permanent residence.

“That’s going to be at the will of the church,” he said. “I think our priority will end up being the purchasing of land or the purchasing of property with either an existing structure or purchasing land with the intent of building a structure to house the church so we would be able to make modifications for Sunday school and other things to better suit our needs.”

He said the process of creating a new church is fun and exciting because they are learning how to do it as they go.

The congregation has already moved toward establishing committees to guide church activities.

“We have a number of people that formed a marketing committee, so they were working through the process of getting a logo approved by the congregation,” Earl said. “A number of people are working on our mission program, which is how we’re going to do community outreach. We have a group of people working on our ministry program.”

About 10 people have volunteered for each of the committees.

“It’s a pretty large group of people who want to do good works,” Earl said.

An example of community outreach will take place at the Yellow Smoke Park Woodland Shelter on July 3, prior to Denison’s “Red, White, & Boom” Independence Day celebration.

“We’re going to be doing a community service there. Everybody’s welcome to attend,” Earl said.

“Following the service, we’re going to have food for everybody and we’re going to have free inflatables for kids. We’d love if people come and attend the service, but if you just want to come and eat and let your kids jump on the inflatables, people are more than welcome to.”

The service will take place at 12:30 p.m.; food and activities will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

“After that, people can stick around and go to the Red, White, & Boom festivities,” he said.

“We thought that might be a good tie-in and give people out at the campgrounds something extra to do.”

Individuals interested in joining the congregation may simply show up at the Stables at Copper Ridge at 6 p.m. on a Sunday.

Tables are provided for families that would like to engage their kids with drawing or other activities.