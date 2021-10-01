Christensen is Iowa Outstanding Middle School Art Educator of the Year

Students are excited to start new projects – and Christensen works diligently to focus their time and minimize distractions.

“That doesn’t mean they can’t have fun or talk with the people at their table, but that they are really utilizing their skills and focusing on what they’re doing,” Christensen said.

“I walk around and help students - nothing different than any other teacher would do – except that I have videos on my website; students can watch them before class or when they go home, or whenever they would like, so they can get an extra dose of the demonstration.”

Students who watch the videos before class can get started with the project as soon as they get to the classroom.

When a student is reluctant to get started because they think they can’t succeed with a project, she encourages them to just give it a try.

She demonstrates how the student can get started, provides encouragement, and then lets the student find their own path.

Christensen said she felt very self-conscious about writing when she was in school – so she can easily recognize when a student is self-conscious about an art project.