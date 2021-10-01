Christensen is Iowa Outstanding Middle School Art Educator of the Year

Giving students the confidence to learn their own way
Kathryn (Boeck) Christensen, visual art instructor at Denison Middle School, was recently named the Iowa Outstanding Middle School Art Educator of the Year by the Art Educators of Iowa (AEI).
AEI is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the National Art Education Association.
Christensen is a 1997 Denison High School graduate; she has an education degree, with a specialization in special education, from Iowa State University, and a master’s degree in art education from the University of Northern Iowa.
In the award announcement, AEI stated that Christensen uses the “flipped learning” method “to deliver instruction multiple ways for all students, develop a classroom environment to be positive, safe, and consistent and … become a teacher ready to collaborate and develop a positive relationship with students.”
“I have always wanted to help students,” Christensen said. “That’s kind of what led me to special education.”
Her goal was to help students succeed even if they lacked confidence in themselves.
When she graduated from college, special education jobs were hard to find.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get an art position,” she said. “I was pleasantly surprised - and I have been able to help students find success through all forms of art.”
She feels rewarded when she helps a student believe they can succeed in an art project when, at first, they didn’t think they could.
“They just need a few tips and tricks and some practice - and the will to not give up,” Christensen said.
“Flipped learning” is a process that takes place inside and outside the classroom.
“I don’t force students to do things outside the classroom; I’m allowed to let the student make that choice and in turn that motivation is the key,” Christensen said. “Students are able to gain knowledge at their own pace. It opens up a wide variety of time for me to help students who may feel unsuccessful and then turn their feeling of lack of success into a positive experience.”
Christensen runs an open classroom- as long as students are being active learners and are not wasting time.
She promotes a classroom experience in which students can find room to grow, no matter what their skill level.
“You have students that really love art and they can share with me, ‘Mrs. C, I really feel like I know how to shade’ or ‘I’ve worked with clay before,’” she said. “I can observe that in class; I may give them another option to really support that student and help them along at their own pace. Keeping all kids engaged is very important to me.”
Students are excited to start new projects – and Christensen works diligently to focus their time and minimize distractions.
“That doesn’t mean they can’t have fun or talk with the people at their table, but that they are really utilizing their skills and focusing on what they’re doing,” Christensen said.
“I walk around and help students - nothing different than any other teacher would do – except that I have videos on my website; students can watch them before class or when they go home, or whenever they would like, so they can get an extra dose of the demonstration.”
Students who watch the videos before class can get started with the project as soon as they get to the classroom.
When a student is reluctant to get started because they think they can’t succeed with a project, she encourages them to just give it a try.
She demonstrates how the student can get started, provides encouragement, and then lets the student find their own path.
Christensen said she felt very self-conscious about writing when she was in school – so she can easily recognize when a student is self-conscious about an art project.
She encourages students to watch the videos on her website or seek out other sources of information; she wants them to learn to be independent and not always depend on her for answers.
“As a teacher, giving them the ability to practice their own learning strategies is very important. I teach them to be their own teacher,” she said. “I hope when they leave 8th grade they’re feeling confident enough that they can practice that in other classes.”
Christensen said that creating an environment (such as a flipped art studio) where students can take control of their learning, in and out of the classroom, leads to self-motivation through which students gain confidence, independence, resilience, and self-efficacy, which are qualities students apply to all areas of their lives.
All her classes work on multiple techniques at the same time.
“The 6th graders work on pinch pots and coil pots, so two different techniques; 7th and 8th graders work on cylinder design; 7th grade creates animals attached to that; 8th grade creates their own personalized clay mug. They are really problem-solving through things,” Christensen said.
“They all work on color theory through drawing; we’ve got shoe drawings, animal drawings. If students are interested in something, I try to find some way for them to focus on their own interests.”
Class projects include contour line drawing and shading with multiple media, creative 3-D form building, color theory and painting.
She starts the class with a specific project in mind – but lets the students’ personalities guide the individual projects.
As needed, Christensen also helps with makeup and costume design for vocal teacher Tylor Schulte’s play productions, which was also noted in the AEI award announcement.
“I feel blessed to be in the district that I’m in,” she said. “The support that this district gives to not only me but the rest of the staff is unbelievable.”
Christensen said she feels she is in the right place doing the right job.
“I can’t see myself doing anything else,” she said.
Her classroom demonstrations, student projects, and other information may be viewed on her website at mrscart.weebly.com.