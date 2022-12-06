top story Christmas fun in Manilla Dec 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Ella Mohn, of Manilla, got a chance to give Santa her thoughts during the Manilla Craft & Vendor Fair. Dan Mundt Adam Mohr, of Manilla, gives his son, Zayn, a piggyback ride down to the basement of the Manilla Memorial Hall. Dan Mundt photos Natalie Logan and Kam Sonnichsen, of Denison, enjoyed the animated Christmas figure collection on display at Manilla Memorial Hall. Dan Mundt Cobie Jahn admires a piece of jewelry her brother Caelix holds while mom Chelsea figures the cost during the Manilla Craft & Vendor Fair on Saturday. Dan Mundt Related to this story Most Popular Oney receives maximum sentences served back to back District Court Judge Zachary Hindman on Wednesday afternoon sentenced Matthew Ray Oney to the maximum possible terms of incarceration, to be s… Police Beat Arrests and citations Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing. A FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. A tip led authorities to the man. Funeral Notices Adam Burns Funeral Notices Sonny Gehring Schleswig man wins $250,000 lottery prize Charles Hunting, of Schleswig, won the 13th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Police Beat Accidents Lueck brings Denison’s train depot back to life “I look for underdogs or things that look like they’ve put in a good battle,” said artist Joel Lueck. Preparing for the future with computer science skills Next week will mark 20 days from Christmas, but it is much more than that. It marks the observance of a gift that children can use the rest of… CO2 pipeline discussion continues at supervisors Part 1 of 2 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Russian cities may cancel Christmas celebrations to fund invasion of Ukraine The story of the Pikovsky family, whose daughter was deported to Aushwitz, traced through letters The story of the Pikovsky family, whose daughter was deported to Aushwitz, traced through letters NFTs and Web3 take over Miami during Art Week NFTs and Web3 take over Miami during Art Week Flu rates and hospitalizations are still on the rise after the worst November in a decade Flu rates and hospitalizations are still on the rise after the worst November in a decade