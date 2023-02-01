Cinderella is spring musical at BVHS

Cinderella is the spring musical production at Boyer Valley High School (BVHS).

The school produces a fall play and a spring musical each year.

Benjamin Schauer, grade 5-12 band/drama coach and BVHS curriculum director for the Boyer Valley Community School District, and assistant director Johanna Skinner chose the musical.

“We were looking for something that could feature a variety of our students in addition to featuring the talent we have here in the building,” Schauer said.

“It’s a little bit of a different story from last spring when we did Little Shop of Horrors — a dark comedy. We were looking for a little bit of a change of pace and variety. We want a wide variety of shows that expose our students to different types of musicals from different time periods and different composers.”

Cinderella will be his fourth musical at BVHS.

Casting took place on January 9 and 10.

“We started our initial music and script read last week, and we are in the thick of music rehearsals for the next two weeks,” Schauer said. “We’ll start putting stuff on stage at the beginning of February.”

Among the challenges for the production are costume changes that include rag dresses that turn into ball gowns for Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother characters.

The school has contracted with a seamstress in Denison and one in Moorhead to help create those costumes.

“There are some quick (costume) changes and there are a lot of effects with this musical,” he said.

“The effects shouldn’t be all glitz and glamour; they need to be show magic, meaning we’re not using a bunch of projectors, not using fancy electronics. They have to happen on stage, in view of the audience, and look like magic.”

The school will be asking for donations and loans of costumes.

“We’ll probably be looking for some more formalwear pieces that aren’t prom dresses because they look a little off compared to formal ball gowns,” Schauer said. “We’ll be looking for some donations of those and possibly some more formalwear for the men, as well.”

Large amounts of costume fabric will be the biggest need, he said.

Many set-dressing items will also be needed.

“We have a scene inside of a house, and we’ll need chicken wire like crazy for the forest we have to create,” Schauer said.

He plans to put out a full list of needed items in the near future.

“We’d welcome if people want to help us out, whether through an Amazon purchase or if they have something sitting in their garage or basement that they’d be willing to donate or let us borrow,” he said.

Boyer Valley art teacher Ted Mallory will help with the preparations, if needed, but Schauer said the production is otherwise completely independent.

“Our students build the entire set themselves; costumes and everything else, with the exception of the Cinderella and Godmother dresses, are typically done by the students,” he said.

“The quality and caliber of our sets is impressive; we’ve had students build double-layer sets with staircases and extra things like that. The amount of talent our students possess in that area is quite impressive so we like to utilize them and showcase them.”

Adults still oversee all of the work for safety and quality, he noted.

Schauer said he is impressed by the quality of the students in the BVHS drama department.

“I’m biased, of course, but we have something very exceptional with these students and they work very hard,” he said. “I would put us up against any of the larger schools in our area in a heartbeat.”

Cinderella will be performed three times at the Boyer Valley Auditorium: 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1; and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.