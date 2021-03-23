City adds to list of programs to spur LMI home ownership

The City of Denison has been pursuing a number of programs to increase and improve the stock of housing available to those who are eligible under low-to-moderate income guidelines.
Among these programs have been a grant project for home owners to improve the exterior of their houses and an initiative to place a Home for Iowa house on a vacant lot on Avenue C.
Last week the city council approved participation in another program - a down payment/housing rehabilitation program administered by Region XII Council of Governments.
Jean Heiden, head of the Denison Community Housing Agency, said the program’s forgivable loans would be used for either down payment assistance or home rehabilitation or a combination of both, depending on the potential home buyer’s needs and the condition of the house.
Those who receive the assistance would have a five-year or 10-year forgivable loan depending on the amount of the assistance.
Heiden said the city participated in a similar program through Region XII years ago, which proved successful, and added that the current version is more user friendly.
“If the house is in good condition and doesn’t really need any repairs, they (the buyers) can use the full $24,999 for down payment assistance, if they quality for that. They can also use part for down payment and part for rehabilitation,” Heiden explained.
She said Karla Janning, housing programs coordinator with Region XII, suggested Denison apply to do four to six houses.
The council last week chose the middle ground – five projects.
The city would score six points on its application under the guidelines provided by the Iowa Finance Authority.
At six points, the city could provide matching funds of $3,800 per project with lead-based paint hazard reduction reduced from $7,001 per project to $4,501 per project, or the city could provide matching funds of $4,150 per project with the lead-based paint hazard reduction remaining at $7,001 per project.
The Denison City Council chose the $3,800 per-project match.
Houses constructed before 1978 are more likely to have lead-based paint. That’s the year that the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-based paint, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. However, some states banned it even earlier than 1978.
Heiden hopes houses built before 1978, for which potential buyers apply for assistance, would have been painted since then.
She thought that the $4,501 would be enough for lead-based paint hazard reduction.
“Or, if you wanted to keep it (lead-based paint hazard reduction) at $7,001, that would be around $20,750 for a match (for five houses), but that can come from our LMI (low-to-moderate income) fund. That would be a great way to use that to help low-to-moderate income families,” Heiden said.
“The beauty of the program is there are houses in Denison that need a new roof, that need gutter work, need new windows,” Heiden said. “The owner is trying to sell them and somebody wants to buy them, but banks can’t finance houses that need new roofs, and sometimes those just fall aside.
“This program can work in conjunction with a 100% program. You can get $24,999 to do your work and still borrow your 100%, or if you have cash to put down that’s fine. The income guidelines are generous, I believe. A family of five can make $62,650.”
Income eligibility for other household sizes are the following, based on 80% of area median income.
- 1 person: $40,600
- 2 people: $46,400
- 3 people: 52,200
- 4 people: $58,000
- 6 people: $67,300
- 7 people: $71,950
- 8 people: $76,600
Applications for the program have to be submitted by April 9. The city would find out if its application is approved this fall.
The program the city council approved last Tuesday is different from one the city joined months ago. Last year the city was approved for a community block development grant for the rehabilitation of the exterior of homes whose owners meet LMI eligibility. That program was for people who wanted to make exterior improvements to homes they already own.
The program approved by the city last Tuesday is for people who want to buy a home, Heiden explained.
“It’s an incentive to help you buy a home,” she said. “If you have a home in mind that you want to purchase and it doesn’t need repairs, you could use the $24,999 for down payment assistance.
“If you borrow less than $15,000, you only have to live in the house five years for the loan to be forgiven,” Heiden added. “If you borrow more than $15,000, on up to the $24,999, you have to live there for 10 years.”
Councilman John Granzen said the down payment assistance/housing rehab is a perfect program for the city’s LMI fund.
When Janning spoke to the Denison Community Housing Agency on March 9, she was asked if the program could be used for the Home for Iowa program the city is pursuing.
“That’s a part of the puzzle that isn’t quite solved yet,” Heiden said last Tuesday.
Region XII will provide the administrative and technical services for the program
Heiden said the down payment assistance/rehabilitation program fits the concept of community pride.
“As we talk, there are houses up and down all over Denison that need some repair but the homeowners just don’t have funds to do it. This is a great way to get homes rehabilitated, or for newer homes that don’t need repairs, it can be used for down payment assistance,” she said. “It’s a great way to use the funds we have available for low to moderate income families.”