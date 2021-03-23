City adds to list of programs to spur LMI home ownership

The program approved by the city last Tuesday is for people who want to buy a home, Heiden explained.

“It’s an incentive to help you buy a home,” she said. “If you have a home in mind that you want to purchase and it doesn’t need repairs, you could use the $24,999 for down payment assistance.

“If you borrow less than $15,000, you only have to live in the house five years for the loan to be forgiven,” Heiden added. “If you borrow more than $15,000, on up to the $24,999, you have to live there for 10 years.”

Councilman John Granzen said the down payment assistance/housing rehab is a perfect program for the city’s LMI fund.

When Janning spoke to the Denison Community Housing Agency on March 9, she was asked if the program could be used for the Home for Iowa program the city is pursuing.

“That’s a part of the puzzle that isn’t quite solved yet,” Heiden said last Tuesday.

Region XII will provide the administrative and technical services for the program

Heiden said the down payment assistance/rehabilitation program fits the concept of community pride.