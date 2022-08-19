City council finds way to bring street bid closer to engineer’s estimate

One item removed; public works to do other item

The Denison City Council approved a bid and contract for improvements to South 11th Street from 2nd Avenue South to Broadway on Tuesday, after finding a way to shave more than $13,000 from the cost.

Only one bid was received for the project. It was in the amount of $339,949.95, submitted by Ten Point Construction, of Denison.

The engineer’s estimate for the City of Denison’s construction cost was $296,602, with some construction engineering costs yet to be added.

Denison Municipal Utilities will also be responsible for $1,700 in construction costs for their share of the project.

Terry Crawford, with Sundquist Engineering, of Denison, said $24,700 in construction engineering is what it will take from this point on to finish the engineering. He said that would put the engineering fees at about 11% of the project cost.

Crawford had been the city manager for 10 years before Bradley Hanson took over earlier this summer, when Crawford retired. Crawford was also the city engineer at the same time he was city manager; his position as city engineer ended on the last day of July.

The city voted to contract with Beck Engineering as the city engineering firm. However, the council voted to have Sundquist complete the engineering on the South 11th Street project, as well as the Safe Routes to School project west of 20th Street, because of the amount of engineering work already done.

The council decided to remove from the project the use of fabric reinforcement that is applied to the street subgrade before the hot mix asphalt goes on. That reduced the bid amount by $9,975.

The council also decided to have the public works department remove a retaining wall. The cost of that work in Ten Point’s bid was $3,339.

Councilman Corey Curnyn, who was presiding over Tuesday’s meeting in the absence of Mayor Pam Soseman, said the biggest discrepancy, comparing the bid and the engineer’s final estimate, was the cost of asphalt. He said he didn’t see the price of that per unit decreasing any time soon.

Crawford said the price per ton of asphalt when he got it from the asphalt paver a month ago was $100. The prices came in substantially higher, he added.

The bid price of asphalt per ton was just less than $119 for the intermediate course and just less than $121 for the surface course.

The amount of asphalt needed for both courses combined is 743 tons.

Curnyn also pointed out the mobilization cost is almost 50% higher. The engineer’s estimate was $10,000 and the bidder’s price was $14,500.

He added that some of the mobilization he’s seeing is almost double.

Curnyn asked the council to review the fabric reinforcement.

He added he reached out to Brad Beck and Jason Eygabroad with Beck Engineering, the city’s new contracted engineering firm. They told him that the fabric reinforcement was not necessary.

He later added he was also told that the fabric is not needed if the subgrade and pavement thickness are properly designed.

Crawford said the fabric helps retard the reflective cracking coming through to the surface of the payment but agreed that the fabric has been eliminated from city jobs before.

Curnyn also said he had called KR Buck with Ten Point Construction who said removing the fabric reinforcement would not be a problem but would let Mike Freund, with Ten Point, speak to that in person at Tuesday’s meeting.

Freund said he had called the asphalt subcontractor, who was also OK with deleting the fabric reinforcement.

Curnyn said the bid is over the estimate but was not surprised it wasn’t higher.

He added that if the project were to be rebid, it would expose Ten Point’s numbers, which is not a good way to do business.

“If it (the bid) was $400,000, I would say no way, but we’re pretty close,” Curnyn said.

The approval of the bid was adopted with the changes, and the contract and bond were approved.

Hanson said the cost of the project would be put on a bond issue that will be brought before the council at a future meeting. He explained that the city has a number of projects that would be included in one bond. He pointed out that the city will have some bond payments falling off the schedule.

Hanson added that he will be reaching out to some property owners because some of the design requires sidewalk to be done.

Sidewalks are the responsibility of the property owners and he was reaching out to those affected to make them aware of that.