City council hears update on uptown improvement efforts in Denison

John Waite with the Denison Uptown Improvement Committee (UIC) provided the following list of activities during an update given at the Denison City Council’s October 5 meeting.
In May the branding firm contracting by the UIC - Destination by Design, of Boone, North Carolina - came to Denison, toured the community, conducted a meet and greet and toured Carroll and surrounding area and drafted a report and made a recommendation.
“They really took a look at everything and how we were currently branding, and one of their big recommendations was with ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ We concurred with them that it didn’t appear as relevant to the current community that has grown and changed and evolved with diversity and its interests,” Waite said.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” is the statement used to market Denison. It is taken from the 1946 movie of the same name that starred Denison native Donna Reed.
Waite said the tagline still has a lot of meaning for people but they may not know why; they’ve just seen it forever.
“Their (Destination by Design’s) recommendation, in short, was to take the ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ tagline and update it, make it more relevant, take it from the historical to something that would have more meaning for us today, using the diversity we have here in the community,” Waite commented.
The rebranded tagline would be incorporated into wayfinding signs that would be placed throughout the community.
Waite continued that the UIC members met with Destination by Design this summer to provide input on what the wayfinding signs would look like. The group also looked at mock-up designs via a Zoom meeting recently.
“From there we would go to choosing the stakeholders in the community that would help with the final inputs on that, and then from the signs, evolve into some other areas for improvement,” he said.
Waite mentioned an alleyway the UIC looking at to improve with art.
He added that the UIC members are also excited about the dining node for the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café that the city council approved.
“We have a lot of opportunity going forward with all the different events we’ve been having in the uptown community lately and with what we’ll be able to do and grow going forward, so we’re really excited about that and more in 2022,” Waite said.
In other action, the city council took the following actions
Approved cooling units for fire station
The city council approved a quote for two rooftop cooling units on the east and west ends of the truck bays at the fire department.
The council approved the lowest of three quotes received - $26,750 from Carroll Control Systems.
The other quotes were $27,682 from Drees Company, Carroll; and $29,659 from Granzen Plumbing and Heating, Denison.
“The quotes are nicely clustered together with minor amounts separating them, so I think it’s a good representation of the new equipment and installation of the new equipment,” said City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford.
Approved Trunk or Treat special event permit
The city council approved a special event permit and waived the permit fee for the Trunk or Treat activity being sponsored by Zion Lutheran Church and Our Savior Lutheran Church. The event is scheduled to run 3-7 p.m. on October 24
In the past, Our Savior Lutheran had conducted the event it on its church parking lot on North 24th Street, so no special event permit was needed from the city.
The request this year is to conduct Trunk or Treat outside of Zion Lutheran Church, on 1st Avenue South, necessitating the temporary closure of one block from 10th to 11th streets.
At Trunk or Treat, the cars of participants are parked and their trunks are decorated, with treats passed out to the children. Cars will be parked along the sides of 1st Avenue South from 10th to 11th streets.
Backyard-type games will be in the middle of the street for children to play.
A bounce house is another possible attraction.
Hot dogs, chips, pop and water will be available.
Adults will supervise the games and the serving of food.
The community is invited to take part in Trunk or Treat.
If the weather is not conducive to having Trunk or Treat outdoors, it will be moved to the Zion Lutheran Church gym.