City council hears update on uptown improvement efforts in Denison

John Waite with the Denison Uptown Improvement Committee (UIC) provided the following list of activities during an update given at the Denison City Council’s October 5 meeting.

In May the branding firm contracting by the UIC - Destination by Design, of Boone, North Carolina - came to Denison, toured the community, conducted a meet and greet and toured Carroll and surrounding area and drafted a report and made a recommendation.

“They really took a look at everything and how we were currently branding, and one of their big recommendations was with ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ We concurred with them that it didn’t appear as relevant to the current community that has grown and changed and evolved with diversity and its interests,” Waite said.

“It’s A Wonderful Life” is the statement used to market Denison. It is taken from the 1946 movie of the same name that starred Denison native Donna Reed.

Waite said the tagline still has a lot of meaning for people but they may not know why; they’ve just seen it forever.