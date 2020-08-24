City looking for new assistant public works director; Wiebers to retire

The City of Denison is advertising for a replacement for the assistant director of public works and a Maintenance Worker 1.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, said Doug Wiebers, the assistant director of public works, will be retiring at the end of November.
He added that the city has someone in mind that can move up to that position, and that there is someone on staff in mind to move up to the position of the person who replaces Wiebers.
The agenda item was originally listed as discussion and possible motion on advertising for a Maintenance Worker 1 and posting for promotions for two other public workers employees.
But Councilman Granzen said his problem with the plan is that the jobs should be posted and advertised and that the Maintenance Worker 4 position was made strictly because Dave Nemitz, the street superintendent, retired.
“We never had a Worker 4 before. Now we have a Worker 4,” Granzen said. “Not to say anything bad about Eric (Martens, who fills the position of Worker 4) but we cannot guarantee that Eric is going to get that position, so I don’t see how we can make another Worker 4 at this point until we know we are actually going to have a Worker 4 position to fill.”
Councilwoman Jessica Garcia, who has a background in human resources, said the city should advertise for Wiebers’s position and for a Maintenance Worker 1. After the positions are advertised, applications received and applicants interviewed, and if the Worker 4 were to get the director’s job, then advertise to fill the vacant Worker 4 position.
“Especially when a positon is to be posted, I don’t think you really legally shouldn’t post the position and then publicize that you are going to fill that position from with, because it has to be posted,” Garcia said. “You have to post the position as being a new vacancy.”
The city could post the positions internally for 10 days if the plan is to promote. If the city is not thinking a promotion, then it should advertise, she added.
Crawford said the posting will actually be public because it will be on the bulletin board at city hall.
Granzen asked if the city should not post externally for a manager’s position, just to cover itself.
“We should post for Doug’s position and a Worker 1,” he said. “If we hire within, then we would have to post for a Worker 4, at that time.”
Granzen continued that the city needs to fill the public works director’s position soon to have someone to work alongside and learn from Wiebers until he retires.
Crawford said he was thinking of hiring by September 15, which would be plenty of time for the new assistant public workers director to get up to speed on snow removal and trucks.
The city decided to advertise for the assistant public works director’s position and for a Maintenance Worker 1 and to also post the openings on platforms such as Facebook.
Garcia advised, “Whenever we’re hiring for a position, we should not ever promise a promotion with the opening of a new position. It should always be posted internally or externally. Never hire with the contingency of being able to move up with the next opening.”
Clarification on titles:
Director of public works and assistant director of public works
According to City Clerk Lisa Koch, by city ordinance the city manager is actually city manager/public works director, with makes the Wiebers’s title assistant public works director. However, Wiebers is the acting public works director, and he reports to the city manager.