City of Denison approves fuel cost-sharing with refuse hauler

Last week the Denison City Council approved a proposal to share in the increased cost of fuel with the city’s contracted solid waste hauler, Carroll Refuse Service.

Carroll Refuse had made the proposal at the August 2 meeting, based on the higher cost of diesel compared to when the current contract was signed.

Carroll Refuse said the $1,300 per month it had asked the city to pay is half the amount of the increased cost per month. The dollar amount is based on the gallons of diesel used and the hours worked in Denison.

The cost-share agreement would not come into play if the cost of diesel drops to $3.95 per gallon. If it doesn’t drop to that level by January, Carroll Refuse would like to re-evaluate the situation.

The city council wanted to check the balance in the solid-waste account. The council had decided to use that account to absorb the last price increase from Carroll Refuse, rather than to pass the increase on to residents. Council members were concerned about depleting the balance with the fuel cost sharing.

City Clerk Jodie Flaherty reported that considering the budgeted revenues and expenses, and the increased fuel cost payment for five months, the balance in the solid waste account would be $222,861.59 through January 2023.

Councilman Dustin Logan made the motion to agree to the cost sharing, pending the city’s ability to review the solid waste hauler’s invoices monthly and to add that stipulation to the contract.

Logan said he was not questioning the honesty of the solid waste hauler but pointed out if a resident asked if he was sure what the company was paying per gallon, he would be able to answer that question.

He also suggested moving to a percentage base for fuel costs rather than a price per gallon with the next contract.

The city council also took the following actions.

- Agreed that Councilwoman Jessica Garcia and Logan will serve on a task force to review the city handbook.

- Approved a quote of $4,750 from ML Perfection for piping and insulation needed for the boiler replacement project at the aquatic center. When asked why this wasn’t part of the original quote, City Manager Bradley Hanson said the pipes were discovered to be black and in poor condition once the contractor started taking the piping apart to install the boilers. The condition of the piping could not be seen until the insulation was taken off. Councilman John Granzen said the piping had gone bad from the aquatic center not being maintained properly for 30 years.