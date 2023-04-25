The Denison City Council decided at its meeting on April 18 to contact the two partners in the 28E Board for the childcare building in the community, to see if the three entities can come up with a total of $25,000 for Children’s Imagination Station.

Kim Larson, director of CIS, submitted a letter requesting funds from the city’s balance of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

This request was made after Larson, along with 28E Board President Mike Pardun, met with the county board of supervisors on April 3.

On March 28, the board of supervisors voted to give Little Hawks Childcare Center in Manilla and Under The Son Childcare in Schleswig $25,000 each from the county’s remaining unallocated ARPA funds.

Larson met with the supervisors at their next meeting (April 3) to hear the reasoning why Children’s Imagination Station was not in the motion that allocated those funds for the Manilla and Schleswig childcare centers. The agenda language for the March 28 meeting was “ARPA Funding Request $25,000 each – Little Hawks, Under The Sun, and Imagination Station.”

The $25,000 would have kick-started a fundraiser for the playground at Children’s Imagination State. Larson said the estimated cost is $100,000.

Supervisor Kyle Schultz responded the action taken wasn’t a slight against Children’s Imagination Station but that the motion reflected the money the county, as a partner in the 28E group, gives to the building.

He pointed out that the childcare programs in Manilla and Schleswig won’t receive that funding next year but the childcare center in Denison would through the 28E agreement, but he continued that since the March 28 meeting he had been educated that the 28E group is for the building only. He added, though, that the maintenance of the building is a benefit to Children’s Imagination Station when considering the amount of rent it would have to pay for some other space.

Denison City Councilwoman Jessica Garcia spoke on behalf of CIS at the council’s April 18 meeting. She said CIS had someone that was going to attend the meeting but due to an unforeseen circumstance they couldn’t be there.

Mayor Pam Soseman said the city would entertain a conversation with the other 28E entities to see if they would match what the cotu gives from ARPA.