City of Denison votes in favor of research phase for housing in Fineran Addition

A development for smaller homes has been proposed for the Fineran Addition on a cul de sac street just west of South Main Street in Denison.

Last Tuesday the city council approved the city to enter Phase 1, a research phase, without any commitment to complete the project.

Steve Gilbert with Hometown Housing, USA (formerly with Rural Housing 360) has proposed a development agreement with the City of Denison, but as reported last Tuesday by City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, Gilbert believes the city council needs more time to become comfortable with the concept.

Crawford said council members had asked questions.

“Dustin (Councilman Logan) had a question on the size of the lots. We’ve already made an adjustment on the south side to widen out those lots by eliminating one lot,” Crawford said. “We wanted you to have time to look at that.

“Questions were also asked about covenants and restrictions to be put in place,” he continued. “Because parking will probably be at a premium, we maybe will only allow two cars per small home, parked in the driveway.”

Crawford added that the research phase will include Gilbert coming to Denison to meet with the employees of the community’s largest employers.

“He (Gilbert) would like to line up at least four families that would qualify for a mortgage, so when the council is ready to approve the development agreement, he will have families lined up and eligible for mortgages.”

Gilbert’s cost of Phase 1 would be $15,000, Crawford explained. However, a $10,000 grant is available. Half would be available through a ripple effect program and would be matched by Western Iowa Networks.

Crawford said the project has not been guaranteed to receive the grants but said discussion about getting the grants was optimistic.

Mayor Pam Soseman wanted to clarify that the plat for the development had not been finalized with the Denison Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission.

“We promised P&Z we would bring back a final plat with the covenants and restrictions that will be applied, and the development agreement,” Crawford said.

Logan asked if the project gets to a certain point that the city involve a number of departments in the planning.

“Even with 15 lots, I’m still not a huge fan because you’re talking 25-foot front yards with the proximity of these homes,” Logan said. “It would be nice to get police and fire involved and to get their input, and public works, because you’re going to have to maintain and plow.

“I’d like to get input from everybody, so if we do agree to do this, I want to make sure there’s no obligation if we decide as a community that we don’t want this tight knit of a cul de sac. Maybe it’s not in our best interests,” Logan continued. “I have no doubt we will be able to fill these homes and there’s definitely people for them but I don’t want to be creating an environment that would be unsafe. You have 27 feet front lawns and the proximity of homes 20 feet away from each other. I think there’s a whole lot to be considered.”

Logan said he agreed with doing Phase 1 and wanted to make sure the city wasn’t obligated to continue with the project. Crawford assured there is no obligation to do a Phase 2, and that the council would have to approve each of the other phases.

Crawford proposed to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for Phase 1, as workforce housing is one of the uses of those funds.

“This would actually be the kickoff to hopefully 100 homes because we have a lot of ground south of here where we’ve talked with homeowners to go on with it, and those would be bigger lots,” he said.

Crawford didn’t think there would be any question that the city would be getting its funds back through the Hometown Housing program.

Housing on North 16th Street

The council also discussed an urban area renewal plan amendment for the Healthy Efficient Homes development of seven single-family houses slated for North 16th Street on the vacant lots northeast of Denison Middle School.

The city is required by law to notify entities that would be affected by Tax Increment Financing (TIF) – the county and the school district.

Crawford said County Auditor Terri Martens had sent an email with only a few comments. Supervisor Eric Skoog has historically not been much in favor of the city using TIF, he said.

“I think this is a case where we’re not abusing it, we’re just using it,” said Crawford. “It’s going to be paid back in 11 years. It shows how the money for the TIF incentive of $25,000 per housing unit will be paid back through property taxes generated by the incremental valuation of the developed housing.”

No comments were provided from the school district.

No motion was required.

The city council had on April 19 approved a development agreement with Jim Johnson, of Healthy Efficient Homes.

Johnson and the city are anticipating receiving an answer from the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) Board later this month on whether DMU would consider using its economic development program to fund all or part of the hookup fees for sanitary sewer line assessment.

That assessment was developed when the sanitary sewer line was put in on North 16th Street. Normally a developer would pay for that work and recoup the investment with the sale of the lot and house. In this case DMU put in the sewer line to the lots using its own funds and established a hookup fee to recover those costs. The hookup fees for the seven lots would be a total of $28,190.

Johnson had pointed out that his margin is very tight. He had not known about the hookup fees when planning the development.

According the development agreement, the first house would be constructed this year. If it sells, two more houses would be constructed in 2023, followed by two houses in 2024 and two houses in 2025.

City insurance contract

In other action last Tuesday, the city council awarded its property, casualty and workers compensation to The Hoffman Agency for the next three years, beginning on July 1.

Two firms had submitted quotes. The other quote came from Thams Insurance Agency.

The city council had earlier this year decided to request quotes on insurance every three years.